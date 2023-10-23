wrestling / News
SHP The Next Episode Results 10.21.23: Heavyweight Title Match, More
SHP The Next Episode took place on Saturday night, with the promotion’s Heavyweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Cagematch.net:
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Rob Killjoy
* Kristian Robinson def. Leroy Robinson
* Drake Zavior def. Yoya
* cWo (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) def. Randi West & Schwartzy
* Matt Makowski def. Louie Ramos
* A Single Block Of Lego Death Match: Jeff Cannonball def. Xavier Cross
* Ryan Radix def. Deklan Grant
* XBW Heavyweight Championship: Kristian Ross def. Curt Robinson
* Lucky 13 def. Eric Dillinger
Playing duck duck goose lol #SHPNextEpisode pic.twitter.com/SuDe7unm16
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) October 21, 2023
Let's go @LeroyRobinson97 vs @Psychonaut610 !! #SHPNextEpisode pic.twitter.com/sAZeb9O4z0
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) October 21, 2023
Let's go @RanWestWrestlin & @SchwartzyMMHMM vs @MarcAngel24 & @StanStylezIGB !!! #SHPNextEpisode pic.twitter.com/7Vq1RjVmio
— Veronica Rambo 😜🌻 (@yellow_roni) October 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Wouldn’t Allow AEW Talent Work Independent Shows If He Were Tony Khan
- Booker T Talks LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns, Whether Knight Should Become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
- Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Fuego del Sol Shares Story of Bryan Danielson Being a Jokester in AEW