SHP The Next Episode Results 10.21.23: Heavyweight Title Match, More

SHP The Next Episode took place on Saturday night, with the promotion’s Heavyweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Cagematch.net:

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Rob Killjoy

* Kristian Robinson def. Leroy Robinson

* Drake Zavior def. Yoya

* cWo (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) def. Randi West & Schwartzy

* Matt Makowski def. Louie Ramos

* A Single Block Of Lego Death Match: Jeff Cannonball def. Xavier Cross

* Ryan Radix def. Deklan Grant

* XBW Heavyweight Championship: Kristian Ross def. Curt Robinson

* Lucky 13 def. Eric Dillinger