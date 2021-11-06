Silas Young Thinks He Would Do Really Well In AEW

In an interview with Bodyslam.net (via Fightful), Silas Young spoke about possibly appearing for AEW and how he believes he could do really well in the company. Here are highlights:

On the news about Ring of Honor: “This phone call was hard for everybody. Everybody was down in the dumps and you start worrying about stuff and worrying about what you’re going to do, where you’re going to get your next paycheck from and when you’re going to pay bills. I’ve dedicated the last 20 years of my life to pro wrestling and I look at it as it’s this or bust. With that said, the last two years, we barely worked at all. We barely wrestled and I missed doing shows regularly. I’m trying to look at this whole situation and trying to find the silver lining a little bit. I missed wrestling and now I get the opportunity to get out there and work some Indies. Ring of Honor is allowing us to take independent bookings at the moment while we’re under contract, which is much appreciated. I would love to go to a place like AEW, IMPACT, or WWE. That would be a no-brainer answer, but at the same time, I’m excited to get out there and work. I’ve managed to pick up some bookings in the last few days. I’m excited to get out there and working regularly again and work in front of crowds where the fans are on top of you and almost as much as part of the show as you are. I’m excited about it, but clearly, I would like to land somewhere big where you can have a big global reach.”

On possibly appearing in AEW: “I think I can do real well in AEW. They have a lot of younger guys, but no one who is really doing anything like I do there. I think it’s something I can be a good fit in. Honestly, I think I can be a good fit with any company. I can wrestle all different styles and wrestle anybody. We’ll just have to see what the future holds.”