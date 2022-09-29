Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Extreme Rules Match for Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

* Ladder Match for RAW Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

* Six-Man Tag Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

* I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

* Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross