wrestling / News
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
September 29, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Extreme Rules Match for Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
* Ladder Match for RAW Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
* Six-Man Tag Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium
* I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor
* Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
* Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Recalls Being Paired With Undertaker Backstage Early On, Taker Working Through Pain At The Time
- WWE Closes Performance Center Due to Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Seen There
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s Neck Injury At WWE SummerSlam 1997, Austin’s Reaction After The Match
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan