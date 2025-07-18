Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To TNA Countdown To Slammiversary

A six-man tag team match has been added to the TNA Slammiversary pre-show. TNA announced on Friday that Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner will battle Real1, Zilla Fatu and Josh Bishop on the Countdown to Slammiversary show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Sunday on PPV and TNA+, is:

Main Card

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* TNA Knockouts & NXT Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Leon Slater

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. First Class

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

* Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

* Darkstate vs. Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC

* AJ Styles returns to TNA

Countdown To Slammiversary

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration

* Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner vs. Real1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop