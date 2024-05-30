Skye Blue Lays Out Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite

Skye Blue ruined Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship Celebration on AEW Dynamite and revealed she was Mone’s attacker last month. Wednesday night’s show kicked off with Mone’s celebration of her TBS Championship win at Double or Nothing over Willow Nightingale. The segment saw a video appear of Blue revealing she attacked Mone during her backstage interview on the April 10th episode of Dynamite.

Blue then attacked Mone, laying her out and picking up the title to pose with over the new champion as you can see below: