wrestling / News
Slapjack Also Being Moved To Smackdown Brand
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier today that Mia Yim was set to be moved to the Smackdown brand, but it was unknown if she would still be Reckoning or not. Now Post Wrestling reports that Slapjack (formerly Shane Thorne) will be moved to the Smackdown brand, effective immediately.
Like Yim, it’s unknown if he will be on Smackdown as ‘Shane Thorne’ or ‘Slapjack’ at this time.
More Trending Stories
- Bebe Rexha, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Highlight WWE’s Top Instagram Pics Of the Week
- Note On WWE Talents Released This Week Not Present At Wrestlemania
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Being Short-Handed for This Week’s Raw
- Arn Anderson On His Biggest Pet Peeve With Current Generation Of Wrestlers, Magnum TA’s Potential As Top Star