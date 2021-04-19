Slapjack Also Being Moved To Smackdown Brand

It was reported earlier today that Mia Yim was set to be moved to the Smackdown brand, but it was unknown if she would still be Reckoning or not. Now Post Wrestling reports that Slapjack (formerly Shane Thorne) will be moved to the Smackdown brand, effective immediately.

Like Yim, it’s unknown if he will be on Smackdown as ‘Shane Thorne’ or ‘Slapjack’ at this time.