Slimmer’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. They head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley followed by a video package for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Omos followed by a video package for Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL. We head to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley followed by a video package for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and then the Kickoff Show hosts break down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.



Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley



Lashley shoves Lesnar knee-first into the ring steps before the bell rings. Lashley spears Lesnar on the outside and then rolls him into the ring. The bell rings, and Lashley spears Lesnar for a second time. Lesnar rolls back to the outside, but Lashley spears Lesnar through the barricade and rolls him back into the ring. Lashley hits another spear in the middle of the ring and goes for the Hurt Lock, but Lesnar counters into a German suplex. Lesnar hits a two more German suplexes and follows up with the F5, but Lashley kicks out at two. Lesnar goes for another F5, but Lashley floats over and clotheslines Lesnar to the outside. Lashley lifts Lesnar onto this shoulders and drives him into the ring post. Lashley rolls Lesnar back into the ring and goes for another spear, but Lesnar tries to counter into an F5, but Lashley counters into a spinebuster. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring, and Lesnar fades to one knee. Lesnar fights back to both feet. Lesnar kicks off the turnbuckle and falls on top of Lashley, but Lashley maintains the Hurt Lock. Lashley won’t break the Hurt Lock, but his shoulders are on the mat with Lesnar on top of him, so the referee makes the three count. After the match, Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock one more time, drags Lesnar to the mat, and then stands tall over him.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley by pinning him while in the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 6:02

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Asuka & Alexa Bliss (Champions) vs. Damage CTRL



Bliss and Kai start the match. Kai takes Bliss down to the mat, but Bliss heads up top and catches Kai with an arm drag takedown out of the corner. Bliss gets a schoolgirl pin for a two count, whips Kai to the ropes, and drops to the mat to trip Kai. Bliss stands on Kai’s back and stomps her face into the mat. Kai creates enough distance to make the tag to Sky, but Bliss makes the tag to Asuka. Sky catches Asuka in a head scissors, but Asuka drops Sky with a shoulder tackle. Asuka makes the tag back to Bliss and bulldogs Sky into Bliss’ boots. Bliss works over Sky, so Sky makes the tag to Kai. Bliss makes the quick tag back to Asuka, and Bliss and Asuka hit stereo drop kicks that send Kai and Sky to the outside. The action returns to the ring, but Kai quickly dumps Asuka back to the outside. Kai makes the tag to Sky as Asuka rolls back into the ring, and Sky immediately takes control by slamming Asuka’s knee into the mat. Kai gets the tag and locks in a knee bar on Asuka’s injured knee. Asuka goes for the tag to Bliss, but Kai pulls Asuka to the opposite corner and makes the tag to Sky. Sky hits a Dragon Screw on Asuka’s injured leg, and then Kai gets the tag and double teams Asuka. Asuka drops both Kai and Sky before finally making the hot tag to Bliss. Bliss cleans house and hits Kai with a tornado DDT out of the corner. Bliss covers Kai, but Sky breaks up the pin. Sky gets the tag and catches Bliss with a double underhook backbreaker. Bliss fights back with a Code Red but only gets a two count. Bliss heads up top, but Sky follows her up there. Kai heads up to join them, but Asuka slides under them to hit the Tower of Doom. Asuka and Kai get the tags, but Kai slams Asuka face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Kai lands a running kick in the corner, but Askua drops Kai and makes the tag to Bliss. Bliss heads up top to set up for Twisted Bliss, but Sky momentarily distracts Bliss. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss, but Kai gets her knees up. Sky goes for an Asai moonsault to the outside, but Asuka slides out of the way. Bliss heads back up top to set up for a second Twisted Bliss, but Nikki Cross rushes the ring while the referee is distracted. Cross hits Bliss with a Whiplash from the top, and Kai covers Bliss for the three count.

Match Result: Dakota Kai defeats Alexa Bliss after a Whiplash from the top from Nikki Cross.

Match Length: 12:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Steel Cage Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett



Kross goes for a clothesline to start, but McIntyre ducks. McIntyre chops the chest and follows up with a back suplex. Kross begins to climb the cage, but McIntyre climbs next to him. Kross knocks McIntyre off the cage, and McIntyre crotches himself on the top rope. McIntyre fights back with a volley of chops in the middle of the ring, but Kross slams McIntyre face-first into the cage to regain control. Kross catapults McIntyre neck-first into the bottom rope and then whips him to the corner, but McIntyre rebounds out of the corner and levels Kross with a running clothesline. McIntyre hits a belly-to-belly suplex and follows up with a neck breaker. McIntyre hits a Michinoku Driver, but Kross kicks out a two. McIntyre takes Kross up to the top turnbuckle, but Kross crotches McIntyre on the top turnbuckle and ties him up in the tree of woe. McIntyre pulls himself up and launches Kross off the top, but Kross gets back to his feet and levels McIntyre with a running knee shot. McIntyre catches Kross in a sleeper, but Kross breaks the hold with a Doomsday Saito. McIntyre gets back to his feet and sets up for the Claymore, but Scarlett distracts McIntyre. The distraction gives Kross enough time to lock the Kross Jacket and then level McIntyre with the Kross Hammer. Kross climbs the cage and makes it to the top, but McIntyre climbs to the top turnbuckle and suplexes Kross all the way back down to the mat. McIntyre tries to head out the cage door, but Scarlett maces both McIntyre and the referee. Kross tries to crawl out the cage door, but McIntyre pulls Kross back to the middle of the ring and levels him with a Claymore. Scarlett locks the cage door herself and taunts McIntyre with the key. McIntyre climbs to the top of the cage, but Scarlett unlocks the cage door and tries to pull Kross to the floor. McIntyre drops to the floor and wins the match just before Scarlett can pull Kross to the floor.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Karrion Kross by escaping the cage.

Match Length: 13:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Six-Man Tag Team Match

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day (w/ Rhea Ripley)



Anderson and Balor start the match, and Anderson quickly takes control. Balor makes the tag to Priest, so Anderson make the tag to Gallows. Priest works over Gallows in the corner before Styles and Mysterio get the tags. Styles takes control of Mysterio and makes the quick tag to Anderson. Anderson works over Mysterio in the corner and makes the quick tag back to Styles. Styles continues the assault before making the quick tag to Gallows. Gallows slams Mysterio and tags Styles. Styles hits a brainbuster and makes the tag to Anderson as Mysterio slides to the outside to catch a breather. Styles drags Balor into the ring as Priest levels Anderson on the outside. Mysterio rolls Anderson back into the ring and makes the cover or a two count. Priest gets the tag and levels Anderson with an elbow shot. Anderson fights back to his feet and lands a volley of forearm shots to the face. Priest muscles Anderson to the corner and tags Balor. Balor works over Anderson in the corner and makes the tag back to Priest. Priest continues the assault before making the quick tag back to Balor. Balor pulls Anderson away from the corner to prevent him from making the tag and then makes the tag back to Priest. Anderson levels Priest, but Balor pulls Styles off the apron to prevent Anderson from making the tag. Anderson catches Priest with a spinebuster and finally makes the tag to Gallows. Mysterio gets the tag but eats a clothesline from Gallows. Anderson gets the tag and goes for the Magic Killer, but Priest makes the save. Mysterio rolls up Anderson from behind but only gets a two count. Anderson and Mysterio level each other with simultaneous clotheslines before making the tags to Styles and Balor. Balor ducks a clothesline and goes for 1916, but Styles blocks. Styles goes for the Calf Crusher, but Balor counters into a leg lock of his own. Balor heads up top, but Styles springs to the top with him. Styles delivers a suplerplex from the top and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Ripley drops Styles face-first onto the ring apron. Balor kicks Styles to the corner and then heads up top to hit the Coup de Grâce for the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats AJ Styles with the Coup de Grâce.

Match Length: 14:35

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Braun Strowman vs. Omos



Omos gets in Strowman’s face to start and calls for a test of strength. Strowman locks up with Omos, but Omos easily muscles Strowman down to one knee. Omos traps Strowman in the corner, works him over, and whips him hard to the opposite corner. Omos splashes Strowman in the corner and levels him with a big boot. Omos kicks Strowman out of the ring and tries to pull him back over the top rope, but Strowman snaps Omos’ neck off the top rope. Strowman heads back into the ring but immediately eats a scoop slam from Omos. Strowman goes for a scoop slam of his own, but he can’t get Omos off his feet. Omos scoop slams for a second time and then works him over in the corner. Omos tosses Strowman clear across the ring, but Strowman finally mounts some offence and lands a volley of punches to the face. Strowman clotheslines Omos to the outside and charges toward him, but Omos runs into Strowman and levels him. The action returns to the ring, and Omos tosses Strowman to the corner. Omos charges at Strowman in the corner, but Strowman slides out of the way. Strowman finally hits the running power slam and gets the three count.

Match Result: Braun Strowman defeats Omos with a running power slam.

Match Length: 7:20

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes



Butch and Jimmy start the match, and Butch immediately knocks Jey off the apron. Butch takes control of Jimmy early, so Jimmy heads to the outside to regroup. Butch retrieves Jimmy and goes to work with small join manipulation in the middle of the ring. Jimmy creates distance and makes the tag to Jey. Jey takes control, works over Butch in the corner, and makes the tag back to Jimmy. Jimmy charges at Butch in the corner, but Butch gets his boots up and hits a gorgeous tornado DDT. Jimmy dives to the corner to make the tag to Jey as Butch tags Holland. Holland cleans house and delivers a double back body drop to Jey and Jimmy. Holland stretches Jey across the top rope and hits Ten Beats of the Bodhrán. Holland makes the tag to Butch, and Butch connects with a moonsault for a two count. Jey makes the tag to Jimmy, and Jimmy goes for a diving splash, but Butch catches Jimmy in an arm bar. Jimmy desperately makes the tag to Jey, and the Usos hit stereo diving splashes onto Butch. Jey makes the cover, but Holland breaks up the pin. Butch makes the tag to Holland, and Holland hits White Noise for a looong two count. Holland and Butch slam Jimmy into the barricade on the outside before Holland make the tag to Butch. Butch and Holland hit a head kick / power slam combination, and Butch make the cover, but Jimmy breaks up the pin. Jey and Jimmy land stereo super kicks to Holland before Jey makes the tag to Jimmy. Jey takes Butch up top and sets up Jimmy for a super 1D for the three count.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Butch with a super 1D.

Match Length: 10:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Last Woman Standing Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Bayley



Bayley levels Belair as soon as the bell rings, but Belair easily beats the ten count. Belair delivers three scoop slams, but Bayley also beats the ten count. Bayley grabs a kendo stick and then goes after Belair with a steel chair. Bayley retrieves a ladder from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Belair dives to the outside and takes out Bayley on the outside. Belair pulls the ring steps to the side of the ring and tries to scoop slam Bayley onto them, but Bayley floats over and slams Belair to the round. Bayley sits Belair in a steel chair at ringside and hits a diving clotheslines off the barricade. Bayley sets up a table at ringside, but Belair takes control with a suplex on the ramp. Bayley fakes an ankle injury to regain control and slides Belair back into the ring. Bayley lands a chair shot to the back and heads up top, but Belair launches the chair into Bayley’s face. Bayley snaps Belair’s neck off the middle rope and traps her between the ring steps and the apron. Belair begins to climb out from under the steps, so Bayley attacks her with the kendo stick. Belair grabs the kendo stick and then throws the upper section of the steps at Bayley. Belair delivers a spinebuster onto the bottom section of the steps, but Bayley beats the ten count back to her feet. Belair grabs the kendo stick and beats Bayley all the way up the ramp to the stage. Bayley hits a Bayley-to-Belly on the stage and then throws Belair into an equipment case. Belair rolls the equipment case at Bayley, but Bayley slides out of the way. Belair goes for the K.O.D. on the stage, but Bayley counters into a crossface on the stage. Bayley heads backstage and emerges back onto the stage driving a golf cart. Belair knocks Bayley out of the golf cart, but Bayley climbs on top of it. Belair joins Bayley on top of the golf cart and goes to work with mounted punches. Belair slams Bayley’s face into the top of the golf cart and then drives the golf cart back down to ringside. Belair tosses Bayley off the top of the golf cart and onto the table at ringside, but the table doesn’t break. Belair powerbombs Bayley through the table, but Bayley makes it back to her feet before the ten count. Belair tosses three more steel chairs into the ring and slams Bayley onto the pile of chairs. Belair heads up top and goes for a 450 splash, but Bayley rolls out of the way, and Belair crashes onto the pile of chairs. Bayley grabs a chair and lands several chair shots to Belair’s back. Bayley sets up a chair and slams Belair’s neck onto the top of the chair, but Belair fights back with a K.O.D. onto the chair. Belair sandwiches Bayley inside a ladder and slides the ladder under the bottom turnbuckle to trap Bayley for the ten count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Bayley when Bayley can’t answer the ten count.

Match Length: 20:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ****

Bray Wyatt emerges from the door carrying his trademark lantern. Wyatt makes his way to the ring as the crowd chants, “Welcome back! Welcome back! Welcome back!” Wyatt introduces himself and says there was a time he would have done just about anything to make sure they when the fans left the building, they knew exactly who he was. He comes from a very prestigious wrestling family, and some say they’re even larger than life. He’s wanted to be great since he was a little boy, but it wasn’t enough to just be great, he had to be greater than the rest of them. He did what he thought he needed to do. He gave in. He gave in so much that he made a monster of himself, and he wore that mask with pride. But it didn’t take him long to realize that when he was wearing that mask, he didn’t feel pain, and he wasn’t afraid. In the mask, he was completely untouchable. That kind of thing feels good. Some might say sensations like that are impossible to quit, and that’s how he felt. He found himself in a kingdom of nothingness, sitting on an island by himself. There he sat along, no one to love him, nowhere to run. No one love Bray… they love the idea of him. Bray doesn’t even love himself, but that doesn’t need to be the end of his story. That doesn’t have to be the man he’s remembered as. His name is Bray Wyatt, and he’s here to rewrite the ending to his story. Uncle Howdy appears on the screen and asks why Bray wears a mask. He says Bray can’t fool him, because who knows Bray better than Uncle Howdy does? The truth is that Bray’s going to go too far, and when he does, he’s going to remember how good it feels.



Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul



Reigns and Paul lock up to start, and Reigns easily shoves Paul to the corner. Reigns and Paul lock up for a second time, and Reigns muscles Paul to the corner, and Paul shoves Reigns to create distance. Reigns slides behind Paul for a rear waist lock, but Paul gets and standing switch and a takedown. Reigns gets a takedown of his own and ducks a wild punch before sliding to the outside to regroup with Heyman. Reigns heads back into the ring and once again muscles Paul to the corner. Reigns lands a body shot in the corner and levels Paul with a back elbow shot. Reigns delivers an elbow shot to the back of the neck, but Paul fights back with a volley of body shots. Paul leapfrogs Reigns and takes him down with a hip toss. Paul clotheslines Reigns to the outside and follows him out of the ring. Reigns whips Paul over the barricade, but Paul dives off the barricade and levels Reigns with a diving crossbody. Paul rolls Reigns back into the ring and hits a slingshot somersault clothesline for a two count. Paul heads to the apron and goes for a springboard splash, but Reigns connects with a mid-air punch to the jaw to reverse the momentum. Reigns delivers a back suplex and locks in a rear chin lock, but Paul fights back to his feet. Reigns works over Paul with a volley of short clotheslines in the corner and then levels him with a running clothesline. Reigns locks in a modified camel clutch, but Paul again fights back to his feet and catches Reigns with a gutwrench suplex. Paul goes back to the body shots and levels Reigns with a clothesline. Paul goes for a power slam, but Reigns shoves him to the corner. Paul heads up top and hits a diving blockbuster for a two count. Reigns whips Paul to the ropes, but Paul rebounds off the ropes and hits a Superman Punch. Paul heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody followed by a standing moonsault for another two count. Paul tunes up the band and goes for Sweet Chin Music, but Reigns blocks the kick and counters into a Rock Bottom for a two count of his own. Reigns and Paul get back to their feet, and Paul lands One Lucky Punch! Paul follows up with a Superman Punch and gets a looong two count. Reigns rolls to the outside, so Paul follows him and clears off the announce table. Paul puts Reigns on the announce table and grabs a phone from a member of his entourage at ringside. Paul heads up top with the phone and hits a diving frog splash from the top through Reigns and the table. The Usos charge down to ringside and drag Paul’s entourage into the ring. The Usos work over the entourage… but here comes Jake Paul! Jake levels Jimmy with a single punch and then does the same to Jey. Logan rolls Reigns back into the ring and once again heads up top. Logan connects with a diving frog splash for another looong two count. Here comes Solo Sikoa! Jake meets Sikoa at the bottom of the ramp, but officials and referees keep them apart. The Usos set their sights on Jake, but Logan flies over the top rope and takes out both Usos. Logan slides back into the ring but eats a Superman Punch. Reigns follows up with a spear and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeat Logan Paul with a spear.

Match Length: 24:45

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½