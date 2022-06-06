Slimmer’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day followed by a training montage of Cody Rhodes preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP followed by a video package for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali. Next up is a video package for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin followed by an interview with Ezekiel ahead of his match against Kevin Owens. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, including the news that Cody Rhodes has a completely torn pectoral tendon but will still compete tonight.



Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka



Belair, Lynch, and Asuka circle each other to start. Asuka blocks a kick from Lynch and dumps her face-first to the match. Lynch rolls out of the ring, and Asuka squares off with Belair. Belair and Asuka lock up in the middle of the ring, but Asuka wrenches the arm and hits a snapmare takedown. Asuka gets dumped to the outside and Lynch heads up top, but Belair cuts off Lynch and flips her from the top turnbuckle down to the mat. Belair drops Lynch with a drop kick, and then Asuka jumps off Belair’s back and drop kicks Lynch into the corner. Asuka goes to work with kicks to both Belair and Lynch before connecting with a hip attack to Lynch in the corner. Asuka catches Belair with a flying armbar, but Lynch breaks the hold. Asuka heads up top, but Lynch cuts her off and flips her from the top turnbuckle onto Belair on the mat. Lynch covers Belair but only gets a two count. Lynch chokes Belair across the second rope and then stomps a mudhole in her in the corner. Lynch eats a back elbow shot from Belair but fights back with a diving leg drop from the second turnbuckle. Lynch covers Belair but again only gets a two count. Lynch goes for a hurricanrana on Lynch, but Lynch blocks. Lynch successfully hits the Bexploder suplex and then trades forearm shots with Asuka. Asuka goes for a backslide pin but only gets a two count. Asuka hits a German suplex and follows up with a hip attack in the middle of the ring for a looong two count. Asuka goes for the Asuka lock, but Lynch blocks and rolls her up for a two count of her own. Belair goes for the KOD on Lynch, but Lynch escapes. Belair goes to work with mounted punches to Asuka in the corner, traps Lynch in the corner alongside Asuka, and then delivers mounted punches to both Asuka and Lynch. Belair rolls Asuka out of the ring and sets her sights on Lynch. Belair takes Lynch up top and sets up for a superplex, but Asuka charges back into the ring and goes for the Tower of Doom, but Belair blocks. Asuka hits a double hip attack to both Belair and Lynch in the middle of the ring and gets a two count on Lynch. Asuka locks in an ankle lock on Lynch and then grabs Belair’s ankle for a double ankle lock. Asuka gets dumped to the outside before Belair and Lynch trade kicks in the ring. Lynch goes for the Disarm-her, but Lynch fights out. Lynch goes for a crossbody from the top, but Belair catches her and rolls through. Lynch shoves Belair into a diving drop kick from Asuka and then hits the Manhandle Slam. Lynch covers Belair, but Asuka breaks up the pin. Asuka blocks a Manhandle Slam and Belair goes for a Glam Slam on Lynch, but Asuka lands a head kick to Belair to block. Asuka delivers a German suplex to Lynch, but then Lynch locks in the Disarm-her around the ropes. Asuka breaks free and trades near falls with Lynch before locking in the Asuka Lock. Lynch fights back to her feet and flips into a pinning predicament for a two count. Asuka reapplies the Asuka Lock, but she breaks the hold to avoid a diving double stomp from Belair. Belair Glam Slams Asuka into the top turnbuckle, but then Lynch dumps Belair to the outside. Lynch hits Asuka with the Manhandle Slam and makes the cover, but Belair dumps Lynch to the outside and covers Asuka for the three count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Asuka after a Manhandle Slam from Becky Lynch.

Match Length: 19:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



2-on-1 Handicap Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP



MVP starts the match for his team but makes the quick tag to Omos before Lashley can get his hands on him. Lashley lands a clothesline, but Omos doesn’t budge. Omos launches Lashley across the ring and makes the tag back to MVP. MVP goes to work with the ground and pound offense and then rakes the eyes before making the tag back to Omos. Lashley finally gets Omos off his feet and goes for a suplex, but Omos blocks and dumps Lashley face-first to the mat. Omos hits snake eyes in the corner and then hits a running splash. MVP gets the tag and hits a Chono kick in the corner. Lashley gets dumped to the outside, and Omos puts him through the barricade. Lashley gets brought back into the ring and MVP makes the cover, but Lashley kicks out at two. Lashley fights back and hits MVP with the spear, but Omos breaks up the pin. Omos goes for a slam, but Cedric Alexander makes the save. Omos dumps Alexander to the outside, but the distractions allows Lashley to spear Omos. MVP is still the legal man, so Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock on MVP and gets the submission.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats MVP with the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 8:17

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens



Owens charges at Ezekiel to start, but Ezekiel catches him with a running knee to the jaw. Ezekiel heads up top and hits a gorgeous diving elbow drop for a two count. The action spills to the outside, and Ezekiel slams Owens’ head into the apron. Ezekiel tries to whip Owens into the ring post, but Owens puts on the brakes and instead whips Ezekiel face-first into the ring post. Owens rolls Ezekiel back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Owens hits a back senton followed by a moonsault from the second rope for another two count. Looks like Ezekiel got busted open when he hit the ring post earlier in the match. Owens levels Ezekiel with a clothesline and then chokes him across the second rope. Owens goes to work with forearm shots to the jaw, but then Ezekiel whips Owens hard to the corner. Ezekiel drops Owens with a back elbow shot, but Owens fights back with a tornado DDT out of the corner for a two count. Owens heads up top and goes for a senton bomb, but Ezekiel gets his knees up. Ezekiel connects with a mule kick out of the corner followed by a running splash in the opposite corner. Ezekiel hits a spinebuster and gets a two count. Ezekiel blocks a stunner but eats a pop-up powerbomb. Ezekiel slams Owens and rolls him up for a two count. Ezekiel hits a running knee to the jaw and heads up top, but Owens hits the ropes to makes Ezekiel lose his balance. Owens hits the cannonball in the corner and follows up with the stunner for the three count.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Ezekiel with the stunner.

Match Length: 9:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day



Morgan and Ripley start the match, but all six competitors storm the ring and begin to brawl. The men head back to the apron, but Ripley drops Morgan with a headbutt. Ripley hits a delayed vertical suplex and gets a two count. Ripley fights back with a diving drop kick from the second rope and makes the tag to Styles. Priest gets the tag but eats a chop from Styles. Styles connects with a Pelé kick and makes the tag to Balor. Balor connects with a kick to the chest, but Edge distracts Balor, and Priest lands a clubbing forearm shot to the back. Priest dumps Balor to the outside and makes the tag to Edge. Edge slams Balor’s head into the announce table and then rolls him back into the ring. Edge works over Balor in the corner and makes the tag back to Priest. Priest continues the assault on Balor in the corner and levels him with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Edge gets the tag and whips the Balor hard to the corner. Balor dives toward the corner to make the tag, but Edge catches him and slams him face-first to the mat for a two count. Priest gets the tag and goes to work with body kicks, but Balor fights back with an overhead kick. Balor FINALLY makes the hot tag to Styles as Priest tags Edge. Styles drops Edge and follows up with a low sliding forearm shot. Styles hits the Ushigoroshi and follows up with the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles makes the cover, but Priest pulls Edge out of the ring. Styles crawls back into the ring and tags Morgan as Edge makes the tag to Ripley. Morgan lands a head kick and follows up with a Crucifix Driver for a two count. Ripley regains control with a suplex for a two count of her own. Ripley goes for the Riptide, but Morgan escapes and makes the tag to Balor. All six competitors brawl in the ring before Edge, Priest, and Ripley head to the outside. Styles, Balor, and Morgan dive onto their opponents, and Balor rolls Priest back into the ring. Balor heads up top, but Ripley shakes the ropes to make Balor lose his balance. Priest make the tag to Edge but immediately eats a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles. Edge posts Styles but gets caught with a Sling Blade from Balor. Balor heads up top, but Ripley stands between Balor and Edge. Morgan drags Ripley out of the ring, but Ripley still bought Edge enough time to recover and spear Balor for the three count.

Match Result: Edge defeats Finn Balor with the spear.

Match Length: 16:02

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin



Corbin tosses Moss to the corner to start, but Moss then clotheslines Corbin to the outside. Moss beats Corbin up the ramp, but Corbin slams Moss face-first into the LED board. Moss whips Corbin into the barricade, rolls him back into the ring, and then immediately clotheslines him back to the outside. Corbin tosses Moss into the barricade and then shoves him over the announce table. Moss launches an announce table chair right into Corbin’s face and then slams him into the ring steps. Moss whips Corbin’s shoulder into the ring steps, so Corbin flees in the crowd. Moss follows Corbin into the crowd, but Corbin clotheslines Moss back over the barricade. Corbin drops Moss ribs-first onto the barricade and then rolls Moss back into the ring. Corbin choke slams Moss and grabs a chair from under the ring. Corbin heads into the ring and rives the chair into Moss’ ribs. Corbin lands a chair shot to the back and then drives the edge of the chair into the back of Moss’ neck. Corbin hits the Deep Six, but Moss kicks out at two. Corbin grab another chair from under the ring and presses it into Moss’ throat. Corbin wedges the chair between the turnbuckles and charges at Moss, but Moss sides steps Corbin and sends him face-first into the chair in the corner. Moss grabs a chair and drives it into Corbin’s ribs. Moss lands a chair shot to the back and then works over Corbin in the corner. Moss hits a DDT onto the chair but only gets a two count. Moss spears Corbin in the corner and then dumps him to the outside. Moss charges at Corbin on the outside, but Corbin goes low and chop blocks Moss. Corbin clotheslines Moss over the barricade and then pounds on him on the announce table. Corbin wraps a chair around Moss’ neck and slams the chair into the announce table. Corbin rolls Moss into the ring and then slides the ring steps into the ring. Corbin props up the steps in the corner, but Moss delivers a fallaway slam into the steps. Moss hits the Punchline and then wraps a chair around Corbin’s neck. Moss slams the ring steps onto the chair around Corbin’s neck, and that’s more than enough for the three count.

Match Result: Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin after slamming the ring steps into a chair around Corbin’s neck.

Match Length: 12:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



United States Championship Match

Theory (Champion) vs. Mustafa Ali



Theory wrenches the arm to stop, but Ali flips out and hits an arm drag takedown. Theory heads to the outside to catch a breather before charging back into the ring and grabbing a standing side head lock. Theory drops Ali with a shoulder block, but Ali rights back with a hurricanrana and two arm drag takedowns. Theory again head to the outside and then briefly heads back into the ring before once again fleeing to the outside. Ali heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody to Theory on the outside. Ali charges at Theory, but Theory launches him face-first into the ring post. Theory rolls Ali back into the ring, but Ali catches Theory with a drop toe hold that sends Theory face-first into the turnbuckles. Ali heads up top, but Theory shoves him all the way out to the floor. Theory retrieves Ali and hits a clothesline in the corner. Theory hits a fallaway slam and head up top, but Ali joins him up top. Theory tries to shove Ali back to the mat, but Ali flips and lands on his feet. Theory dives at Ali, but Ali catches him with a super kick. Ali heads up top, but Theory hits him with what I can only call a seated springboard Spanish fly. That was hella sweet. Ali fights back with a tornado DDT from the second rope and heads back to the top, but Theory hits the ropes to make Ali lose his balance. Ali locks in the STF, but Theory breaks free. Ali hits another DDT and heads back up top. Ali goes for the 450 splash, but Theory rolls out of the way. Theory hits a chop block and follows up with A-Town Down for the three count.

Match Result: Theory defeats Mustafa Ali with A-Town Down.

Match Length: 10:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Hell in a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins



Seth “Freakin” Rollins is wearing Dusty Rhodes polka dots gear tonight. As announces on the Kickoff Show, Cody Rhodes is entering this match with a completely torn pectoral tendon. Rhodes removes his ring jacket and reveals SEVERE bruising to most of his right pec and right bicep. That’s… an insanely ugly injury. The match begins, and it’s clear that he can barely lift his right arm. Rhodes hits the Disaster Kick and follows up with the Cody Cutter. Rhodes locks in the Figure Four, but Rollins pulls an kendo stick from under the ring and takes a swing at Rhodes’ pec to break the hold. Rollins drives the point of the kendo stick into Rhodes’ pec and then knocks hi off the apron and into the cage. Rollins drop kicks Rhodes into the cage and then grinds Rhodes’ face into the cage. Rhodes really is wrestling this match with only one arm. The action returns to the ring and then clotheslines Rollins back to the outside. Rhodes heads to the outside, but Rollins picks up the ring steps and slams them into Rhodes’ right shoulder. Rollins rolls Rhodes back into the ring and then puts on Rhodes’ ring jacket. Rollins grabs a polka dot weight belt, heads into the ring, and uses the weight belt to whip Rhodes. Rollins whips Rhodes across the injured pec and makes the cover, but Rhodes miraculously kicks out at two. Rollins grabs a table from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Rollins beats on Rhodes in the corner and stomps on the injured pec. Rollins sets up the table and takes Rhodes up top. Rollins heads up top and goes for a superplex, but Rhodes slides between Rollins legs and goes for a powerbomb, but Rollins blocks. Rollins puts Rhodes on the table and goes for a frog splash, but Rhodes rolls off of the table, and Rollins slams through the table. Rhodes grabs a bull rope and cow bell from under the ring. Rhodes straps one end of the bull rope to his left wrist, and he goads Rollins into doing the same. Rhodes crotches Rollins with the rope and lands a super kick. Rhodes slams the cow bell into Rollins’ face and gets a two count. The action spills out of the ring, and Rollins uses the rope to pull Rhodes pec-first into the ring post. Rollins takes off the rope and pulls another table out from under the ring. Rollins sets up the table in the corner and goes for a buckle bomb through the table, but Rhodes counters into the Cross Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes tries to lift Rollins for a powerbomb, but he doesn’t have any strength in his right arm. Rollins successfully hits the buckle bomb through the table and makes the cover, but Rhodes miraculously kicks out at two. Rollins digs around under the ring and pulls out a sledgehammer. Rollins goes for a sledgehammer shot, but Rhodes blocks with a kick to the gut. Rollins goes for the Pedigree, but Rhodes counters into a Pedigree of his own for a looong two count. Rhodes picks up the sledgehammer as Rollins rolls out of the ring. Rhodes chases Rollins back into the ring, but Rollins catches Rhodes with the Stomp for a two count. Rollins goes for a second stomp, but Rhodes evades. Rollins hits the Cross Rhodes, but Rhodes rolls through and hits a Cross Rhodes of his own. Rhodes grabs the sledgehammer with his right hand, but he can’t lift it. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes two more times and then drives the sledgehammer into Rollins’ skull. Rhodes covers Rollins and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins with a sledgehammer shot to the skull.

Match Length: 24:22

Slimmer’s Rating: *****