Slimmer’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Los Angeles, California. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barret, and Pat McAfee. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul. Next up is a video package for Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch followed by a breakdown of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Countdown Show finishes up with the panelists running down the entire card one more time.



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer





Ripley, Bliss, and Naomi immediately toss Perez, Giulia, and Vaquer to the outside as soon as the bell rings. Naomi brings a ladder into the ring, but Ripley uses Bliss to slam the ladder into Naomi’s face. Perez and Giulia clean house but eat a double crossbody from Vaquer. Vaquer grabs the ladder, but Naomi lands a roundhouse kick over the ladder to Vaquer’s face. Naomi drapes Ripley over the middle rope and slams her face into the ladder. Bliss drops Perez and Naomi face-first onto a ladder but eats a drop kick from Giulia. Giulia positions the ladder in the corner and throws Bliss into it. Giulia stomps on Vaquer and begins to set up the ladder in the middle of the ring, but then she sees Ripley climbing up onto the ring apron. Ripley takes out Giulia and then slams Naomi onto a ladder. Ripley tries to Razor’s Edge Ripley onto a ladder, but Perez counters into a hurricanrana onto the ladder. Perez and Giulia sandwich Ripley between the two sides of a ladder, dump her to the outside, and pile her under a mountain of ladders. Back in the ring, Naomi climbs a ladder, but Vaquer pulls her back down to the mat. Vaquer ties up Naomi in the corner and follows up with a Dragon Screw. Vaquer climbs the ladder, but Giulia pulls her off the suplex and hits a German suplex. Giulia climbs the ladder, but Naomi ties her up in the tree of woe in the ladder and climbs over her. Giulia pulls herself up and German suplexes Naomi of the ladder, but that leaves her exposed for a drop kick from Bliss. Bliss and Perez climb the ladder, but Vaquer sets up a second ladder next to them. Vaquer and Naomi climbs the second ladder, but Bliss drops to the mat and pulls Naomi down to the mat with her. Bliss powerbombs Vaquer off the ladder and then tips the ladders, sending Perez and Giulia tumbling to the mat. Perez and Giulia get back to their feet and dump Bliss onto the edge of a ladder. Perez turns on Giulia and repeatedly slams Giulia’s face into a ladder. Ripley emerges from under the pile of ladders and charges back into the ring. Ripley slams Giulia face-first to the mat and then dumps her face-first into a ladder. Ripley sets up a giant ladder in the middle of the ring and uses a second ladder to bridge the ladder and the middle turnbuckle. Vaquer drags Ripley up onto the bridging ladder and delivers the Devil’s Kiss. Vaquer climbs the ladder, but Perez pulls her back down to the bridging ladder. Perez and Bliss climb the ladder, but Naomi pulls Bliss back down to the mat. Vaquer walks across the bridging ladder and pulls Perez down from the top of the ladder. Another bridging ladder has been set up to the opposite middle turnbuckle. Perez and Bliss hit stereo Code Rodes to Vaquer and Naomi on the bridging ladders. Giulia climbs the ladder as Perez climbs the other side. Perez and Giulia brawl at the top of the ladder, but Bliss drags Perez back down to the mat. Ripley drags Giulia down to the mat and hits Riptide as Bliss delivers Sister Abigail to Perez. Ripley and Bliss climb the ladder. Naomi tips the ladder and sends both Ripley and Bliss onto a ladder in the corner. Naomi climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Naomi retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 25:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (Champion) w/ Liv Morgan vs. Octagon Jr.



Octagon dumps Mysterio to the outside and connects with an Asai moonsault. The action returns to the ring, and Mysterio ties Octagon’s mask to the bottom rope before repeatedly stomping on him. Mysterio goes to work with mounted punches and goes for a splash in the corner, but Octagon slides between to the ropes to evade. Octagon hits a twisting springboard splash and then blocks Three Amigos from Mysterio. Mysterio goes for the 619, but Octagon ducks. Octagon hits a twisting slingshot splash and gets a two count. Octagon heads up top, but Morgan distracts him long enough for Mysterio to knock him off the top. Mysterio connects with the 619 and follows up with a frog splash for the three count.

Match Result: Dominik Mysterio defeats Octagon Jr. with a frog splash.

Match Length: 4:55

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Last Chance Match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch





Valkyria attacks Lynch before the bell even rings and pushes her advantage as the bell rings to officially begin the match. Valkyria dumps Lynch to the outside, but Lynch pulls Valkyria between the ropes, and Valkyria hits the floor hard. Lynch slams Valkyria into the barricade. Lynch rolls Valkyria back into the ring and hits the Bexploder for a two count. Lynch slams Valkyria’s face into the top turnbuckle, but Valkyria fights back with a twisting neck breaker. Valkyria follows up with a sit-out gut-wrench powerbomb, but Lynch kicks out at two. Lynch fights back to her feet and rolls up Valkyria, but Valkyria rolls through into a pinning predicament for another two count. Lynch hits a DDT and gets a two count of her own. Lynch heads up top, but Valkyria goes up top with Lynch and delivers a superplex for a two count. Valkyria goes for a moonsault, but Lynch rolls out of the way, but Valkyria lands on her feet. Lynch catches Valkyria in an arm bar, but Valkyria rolls Lynch into a pinning predicament for a two count. Lynch locks in a modified single-leg crab and transitions to a modified ankle lock. Lynch flees to the outside, but Valkyria hits a diving crossbody off the apron. Valkyria drapes Lynch over the barricade and hits a diving leg drop from the announce table. Valkyria rolls Lynch back into the ring and heads up top. Valkyria goes for a diving hurricanrana, but Lynch counters into a powerbomb for yet another two count. Lynch heads up top, but Valkyria heads up top with her, but Lynch hits a Super Manhandle Slam from the second rope for a two count. The action spills out of the ring, and Lynch whips Valkyria into the ring post before hitting a Manhandle Slam on the floor. Lynch breaks the count, but Valkyria hits the Nightwing on the floor. Both women barely beat the count back into the ring. Valkyria and Lynch trade near falls, but Lynch pulls Valkyria’s tights to get additional leverage and the three count. After the match, Valkyria raises Lynch’s hand in victory as she promised, but then she snaps and delivers a German suplex and a Nightwing.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Lyra Valkyria with a rollup in and a handful of tights.

Match Length: 15:13

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins w/ Paul Heyman vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano





All of the competitors beat down Rollins to start and dump him to the outside. Sikoa then suffers the wrath of his opponents before all six men head to the outside. Penta heads up top and dives onto all five other men. The action returns to the ring, and Penta works over Americano in the corner. Americano slams Rollins onto a ladder and then climbs a ladder in the middle of the ring. Sikoa slams Americano onto a ladder in the corner and then levels Knight with a super kick. Knight dumps Sikoa onto a ladder and follows up with a standing elbow drop onto Sikoa on the ladder. Knight and Penta climb the ladder as Rollins and Americano climb a second ladder. Andrade and Siko climbs a third ladder, and now all six men are on the ladders. Rollins tips a ladder and sends Americano onto the top rope. Everyone else abandons their climb as Rollins drop toe holds Sikoa onto a ladder in the corner. Rollins follows up with a Stomp to Sikoa and then climbs a ladder. Americano climbs behind Rollins and locks in an ankle lock at the top of the ladder. Andrade climbs the other side of the ladder and flips over the top to deliver a sunset flip powerbomb to Americano. Penta grabs Rollins from below and suplexes him through the ladder in the corner. Andrade and Penta climb the ladder, but Andrade drops down to the mat and pulls Penta off the ladder. Andrade uses a ladder to bridge the ladder in the middle of the ring and the middle turnbuckle. Andrade goes for a suplex on the bridging ladder, but Penta counters into a Mexican Destroyer onto the bridging ladder. Knight pulls Sikoa out of the ring and whips him into the barricade. Penta climbs the ladder in the middle of the ring, but Americano pulls him off the ladder and into a German suplex. Americano runs wild with German Suplexes to everyone in the ring and then pulls Chad Gable’s Fireball ladder out from under the ring. Americano brings the Fireball ladder into the ring and hits the Terry Funk spinning ladder spot. Rollins and Penta climb the Fireball ladder as Americano loads his mask on the outside. Americano climbs a ladder up the ring post, rides a ladder from the corner to the middle of the ring, and climbs up top with Penta. Americano head butts Penta off the ladder, but then Knight pulls Americano off the ladder. Rollins and Andrade climbs the ladder. Rollins knocks Andrade off the ladder, so Penta climbs. Andrade and Penta brawl at the top of the ladder. Andrade knocks Penta off the ladder, so Sikoa climbs. Penta and Knight grab a second ladder as Rollins calls for reinforcements. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed appear on the stage, and Breakker breaks Americano in half with a spear. Breakker spears Knight on the outside as Reed connects with a Tsunami to Andrade in the ring. Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo emerge from the back and brawl with Breakker and Reed. Fatu and Mateo clean house, and Fatu sets up a ladder for Sikoa. Sikoa climbs, but Fatu grabs his ankle. JACOB FATU TURNS ON SOLO SIKOA AND PULLS HIM OFF THE LADDER! Fatu super kicks Sikoa and follows up with a moonsault. Fatu hits Sikoa with a Spinning Solo through a ladder bridging the ring apron and the announce table. Rollins slides the Fireball ladder back into the ring, sets it up, and begins to climb. Rollins gets to the top, but Knight pulls him back down to the mat. Knight levels Rollins with a lariat and climbs the ladder. Rollins pulls Knight off the ladder and hits the Stomp. Rollins climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Seth Rollins retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 33:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾



Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul



Rhodes and Paul start the match, but Paul makes the quick tag to Cena. Cena locks up with Rhodes but makes the quick tag back to Paul. Rhodes catches Paul in a standing side head lock and follows up with a stalling front slam. Rhodes tags Uso, but Uso connects with an elbow drop to Paul’s arm. Uso fights back with a pop-up neck breaker and works over Paul in the corner. Paul heads up to the second rope and hits a diving blockbuster. Paul makes the tag to Cena, and Cena whips Uso to the corner. Cena slams Uso’s head into the top turnbuckle and makes the tag to Paul. Paul works over Uso and makes the quick tag back to Cena. Cena levels Uso with a shoulder tackle and follows up with the Protobomb and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Uso counters into a sleeper hold. Cena backs Uso into the corner to break the hold and makes the tag to Paul. Paul hits a running leg drop and slams Uso into the corner. Cena gets the tag and works over Uso in the corner. Cena locks in a rear chin lock in the middle of the ring. Uso breaks the hold and levels Cena with a spinning kick to the head. Paul tags himself into the match, but Cena immediately tags himself back into the match. Cena and Paul start to argue and begin shoving each other, which gives Uso the time he needs to FINALLY make the hot tag to Rhodes. Rhodes hits Cena with the Cody Cutter and dumps Paul to the outside. Rhodes heads up top and connects with a diving missile drop kick to Cena. Paul lands a shot to Rhodes from the apron, and Cena follows up with an Attitude Adjustment to Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes hits Cena with Cross Rhodes, and then Paul misses a springboard crossbody to Rhodes and lands on Cena instead. Cena and Uso slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Uso kicks Cena to the outside. Paul levels Uso with an uppercut and then trades punches with Rhodes. Paul hits Rhodes with the Paulverizer and heads up top. Rhodes springs to the top and delivers a superplex, and then Uso immediately follows up with an Uso Splash. Cena heads to the outside and clears off both announce tables. Cena puts Rhodes on one of the announce tables and goes for an Attitude Adjustment from one table to the other, but Rhodes slides out of the back, and Uso runs off one table to spear Cena on the other table. Paul climbs onto the ring apron and hits an Asai moonsault onto Uso and through the announce table. Rhodes rolls back into the ring, but Cena levels him with the title while the referee is distracted. A masked man charges into the ring and attacks Cena. IT’S R-TRUTH! R-TRUTH IS BACK!!! Truth levels Cena with the title and then retreats into the crowd. Rhodes hits Cena with Cross Rhodes and gets the three count.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena with Cross Rhodes.

Match Length: 23:50

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾