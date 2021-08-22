Slimmer’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Paradise, Nevada. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg, and Kevin Patrick. They start off by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg. Next up is a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks followed by a discussion of the Usos vs. the Mysterios. We head to a video package for Edge vs. Seth Rollins followed by a video package for Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.



Kickoff Show Match

Big E vs. Baron Corbin



Corbin charges at Big E to start, but Big E muscles Corbin to the corner and works him over. Corbin creates space, hits the ropes, and levels Big E with a shoulder block. Big E gets back to his feet and launches Corbin across the ring with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Big E follows up with a back suplex for a two count. Big E positions Corbin on the apron and goes for a running splash, but Corbin rolls out of the way, and Big E crashes onto the apron. Corbin heads out of the ring and slams Big E’s head into the ring post. Corbin and Big E head back into the ring, but Corbin posts Big E in the corner. Corbin posts Big E two more times and gets a two count. Corbin this Big E with a side slam and gets another two count. Corbin goes for a choke slam, but Big E counters into the Stretch Muffler. Corbin breaks the hold and fights back with a Deep Six. Corbin heads to the outside and grabs the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Big E shoulder blocks Corbin into the barricade. Corbin climbs up onto the apron with the briefcase, but Big E hits the ropes and spears Corbin off the apron. Big E rolls Corbin back into the ring and hits the Big Ending for the three count. After the match, Big E finally regains possession of the MitB briefcase.

Match Result: Big E defeats Baron Corbin with the Big Ending.

Match Length: 6:35

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena.



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles & Omos (Champions) vs. RK-Bro





Orton and Styles start the match, and Orton quickly takes control with a suplex. Orton makes the tag to Riddle, so Styles makes the tag to Omos. Omos lifts Riddle by one arm, but Riddle floats over and goes for the Bromission, but Omos easily flips Riddle to the mat. Styles gets the tag and continues the assault on Riddle, but Riddle still manages to make the tag to Orton. Orton levels Styles with a back body drop and follows up with a power slam. Orton knocks Omos off the apron and hits Styles with his patented rope-assisted DDT. Orton sets up for the RKO, but Omos pulls Styles out of the ring. Riddle heads for Omos, but Omos slams him onto the apron. Omos picks up Riddle and tries to throw him into the ring post, but Riddle sneaks out the back and shoves Omos into the ring post instead. Styles hits a moonsault off the apron into an inverted DDT on Riddle on the outside. Styles heads back into the ring, but Orton catches him with the RKO for the three count.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats AJ Styles with the RKO.

Match Length: 7:05

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie w/ Doudrop





Marie slides out of the ring as soon as the bell ring to take a moment to strategize. Marie heads back into the ring and goes for a rear waist lock, but Bliss gets the standing switch and shoves Marie to the ropes. Marie levels Bliss and starts slapping Lilly. Marie slaps Bliss with Lilly, and Bliss suddenly becomes unhinged. Bliss takes down Marie and goes to work with mounted punches. Bliss returns Lilly to the safety of the ring post and then drop toe holds Marie face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Bliss heads up top and goes for Twisted Bliss, but Marie rolls out of the way. Marie makes the cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss fights back with the Twisted DDT and gets the three count.

Match Result: Alexa Bliss defeats Eva Marie with the Twisted DDT.

Match Length: 3:56

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



United States Championship Match

Sheamus (Champion) vs. Damian Priest





Priest tries to take control early and whips Sheamus to the ropes, but Sheamus levels Priest with a shoulder block on the rebound. Priest gets back to his feet, kicks Sheamus across the ring, and delivers a suplex for a two count. Priest back body drops Sheamus onto the apron and knocks him to the floor. Priest springboards off the inside of the middle rope and out onto Sheamus on the outside. Priest goes to work with a series of kicks on the outside, but Sheamus tosses Priest back-first into the ring post. Sheamus rolls Priest back into the ring and hits a back suplex. Sheamus locks in a rear chin lock on the mat and follows up with the Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus locks in a modified Camel Clutch and then goes for a powerbomb, but Priest counters into a hurricanrana. Sheamus fights back with a slam to the mat, but Priest responds with a tornado DDT. Priest connects with a stiff forearm shot and then slugs it out with Sheamus in the middle of the ring. Priest heads up top and connects with a diving spin kick from the top. Priest goes for the Reckoning, but Sheamus counters into a rolling fireman’s carry slam. Sheamus heads up top and Priest tries to choke slam Sheamus from the top, but Sheamus dumps Priest neck-first onto the top rope. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick, but Priest counters with a kick of his own and hits South of Heaven for a looong two count. Priest goes for a springboard spin kick, but Sheamus counters with a mid-air knee strike to the chin for a two count of his own. Sheamus goes for the cloverleaf, but Priest counters into an inside cradle for a two count. Sheamus catches Priest with a heel hook, but Priest rips off Sheamus’ mask. Priest dumps Sheamus face-first onto the top turnbuckle and then connects with a spinning kick to the face. Priest hits the Reckoning and gets the three count.

Match Result: Damian Priest defeats Sheamus with the Reckoning.

Match Length: 13:49

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. The Mysterios





Rey and Jimmy start the match, and Rey hits a hurricanrana to set up for the 619. Jimmy rolls to the outside, and Dominik tosses Jey to the outside as well. Rey tags Dominik and then baseball slides onto Jimmy and Jey on the outside. Dominik springboards to the outside onto Jimmy and Jey and then rolls Jimmy back into the ring. Dominik hits the Three Amigos on Jimmy, but Jey makes the blind tag. Dominik heads up top, but Jey knocks Dominik to the outside. Jey whips Dominik face-first into the ring post and then rolls him back into the ring. Jey continues to work over Dominik and chokes him across the bottom rope. Jimmy gets the tag and levels Dominik with an uppercut. Jimmy hits a suplex and follows up with a second suplex. Jimmy goes for a third suplex, but Dominik counters into a modified neck breaker. Dominik FINALLY makes the hot tag as Jimmy tags Jey. Rey goes for a springboard moonsault, but Jey catches him, but Rey transitions into a tornado DDT. Jey fights back with a superkick but only gets a two count. Rey goes for a springboard splash, but Jey counters with a mid-air superkick. Jey heads up top and hits a diving splash, but Rey kicks out at two. Jimmy gets the tag and goes for a top rope diving splash, but Rey rolls out of the way. Rey hits the 619 and heads up top. Rey goes for the frog splash, but Jimmy gets his knees up. Jey gets the tag, and the Usos hit a double super kick. Jey heads up top and hits the diving splash for the three count.

Match Result: Jey Uso defeats Rey Mysterio with a diving splash.

Match Length: 11:01

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. BECKY LYNCH



Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring, but then we learn that Sasha Banks is unable to compete tonight. We find out that Carmella will take Banks’ place tonight, but Belair is clearly not happy about the situation. The bell is about the ring… BUT HERE COMES THE MAN!!! BECKY LYNCH IS HERE!!! Lynch makes her way to the ring and tosses Carmella to the outside. Lynch whips Carmella in to the ring steps, heads back into the ring, and stares down Belair. Lynch grabs a mic and challenges Belair for the championship. Belair accepts the challenge, and the bell rings to begin the match. Lynch connects with a forearm shot to the jaw and follows up with the Manhandle Slam and gets the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Bianca Belair with the Manhandle Slam.

Match Length: 0:20

Slimmer’s Rating: N/R – It’s great to have Lynch back, but this was absolutely the wrong way for Belair to lose the title. I understand why WWE wants the title on Lynch, but having her win the title like this makes it seems like a fluke instead of a return to dominance. Belair should have destroyed Carmella, and then Lynch should have returned to start a feud that would eventually lead to her winning the title in a real match at a future PPV.

Olympic gold medalists Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Gable Steveson are introduced and make their way to the ring as the crowd applauds.



Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal





Veer and Shanky are barred from ringside for this match. McIntyre whips Mahal to the corner and levels him with a back elbow shot. McIntyre calls for an early Claymore, but Mahal rolls to the outside to buy himself some time. Mahal pulls McIntyre to the outside, but McIntyre hits a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside. McIntyre rolls Mahal back into the ring, but Mahal drops McIntyre with a kick to the head for a two count. Mahal whips McIntyre to the corner and connects with a forearm shot to the back of the head. Mahal locks in a shoulder submission, but McIntyre fights back to his feet. McIntyre hits four belly-to-belly suplexes followed by the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre hits the Claymore and gets the three count. Veer and Shanky come to check on Mahal after the match, but McIntyre uses Angela to chase them out of the ring.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Jinder Mahal with the Claymore.

Match Length: 4:35

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾



Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Nikki A.S.H. (Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley





Flair shoves Nikki to the mat as soon as the bell rings, but Ripley levels Flair with a drop kick. Nikki dumps Ripley to the outside and then monkey flips Flair out of the corner. Ripley heads back into the ring and drives her shoulder into Flair’s gut in the corner. Nikki goes for a sunset flip of Ripley but only gets a two count. Ripley slams Flair face first into the top turnbuckle, but Flair fights back and slams Ripley’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Flair scoop slams Nikki onto Ripley and heads up top. Flair goes for a moonsault onto both Nikki and Ripley, but Nikki rolls out of the way, and Ripley gets her boots up. Flair gets back to her feet and drops Ripley with a big boot for a two count. Ripley knocks Nikki off the apron and connects with a basement drop kick to Flair. Ripley hits a Northern Lights Suplex to Flair and gets a two count. Flair whips Ripley to the corner and then kicks her off the apron. Nikki heads up top and delivers a tornado DDT to Flair for a two count. Flair picks up Nikki and sets up for a fallaway slam, but Ripley grabs Flair from behind for a German suplex / fallaway slam combo. Ripley and Flair head to the outside and slug it out at ringside, but Nikki heads up top and dives onto both of them. All three competitors return to the ring, and Nikki teams up with Ripley to go for a double team suplex on Flair, but Flair counters into a double DDT on both Nikki and Ripley. Flair chops Nikki and Ripley and then dumps them both to the outside. Flair heads up top and hits a corkscrew moonsault onto Nikki and Ripley on the outside. Ripley and Nikki head back into the ring, but Nikki rolls up Ripley for a two count. Ripley locks in the Prism Trap on Nikki and then does the same to Flair, but Flair counters into the Figure Eight. Ripley looks like she’s close to tapping, but Nikki dives onto both Flair and Ripley to break up the hold. Ripley goes for the Riptide on Nikki, but Nikki counters into a DDT. Nikki heads up top and goes for a diving splash onto Flair, but Flair side steps her. Flair locks in the Figure Eight on Nikki and gets the submission.

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Nikki A.S.H. with the Figure Eight.

Match Length: 13:03

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Edge vs. Seth Rollins





Edge comes out to the old Brood entrance, which honestly looks amazing. The match begins, and Edge catches Rollins in a standing side headlock, so Rollins heads to the outside to regroup. Rollins heads back into the ring, but Edge back body drops him back to the outside. Edge heads to the outside and beats Rollins around ringside. Edge misses a baseball slide to the outside, and Rollins slams the back of Edge’s head into the ring post. Rollins repeatedly slams the back of Edge’s head into the ring steps and then rolls Edge back into the ring. Rollins this a neck breaker and follows up with the Sling Blade. Rollins sets up for the Stomp, but Edge rolls to the apron. Edge gets back to his feet and slugs it out with Rollins in the middle of the ring. Rollins connects with a springboard flying knee shot and goes for another neck breaker, but Edge counters into a backslide pin for a two count. Edge drives his shoulder into Rollins’ gut in the corner and then takes Rollins up top. Rollins connects with a back elbow shot that sends Edge back down to the mat and then hits a frog splash from the top for a two count. Rollins again sets up for the Stomp, but Edge again rolls to the apron. Rollins takes Edge up top, but Edge takes control and hits a twisting neck breaker from the top rope. Edge gets back to his feet and levels Rollins with a clothesline. Edge hits the Edgecution but only gets a two count. Rollins dumps Edge face-first into the second turnbuckle and follows up with a superplex into the Falcon Arrow for a looong two count. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Edge evades and hits the Glam Slam for a two count. That was pretty awesome. Rollins rolls to the apron and dumps Edge neck-first onto the top rope. Rollins goes for a Stomp on the apron, but Edge moves out of the way and slams Rollins into the ring post. Edge heads back into the ring and dives between the ropes to spear Rollins off the apron. Edge slams Rollins face-first into the LED board and rolls him back into the ring for a two count. Edge goes for a spear, but Rollins counters into a Pedigree for a two count of his own. Rollins goes for a corkscrew moonsault, but Edge evades and hits the spear, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins hits a forearm shot to the back of the neck and follows up with a super kick to the back of the neck. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Edge rolls to his back to catch Rollins’ boot. Edge locks in the Edgecator and then transitions to the crossface. Rollins breaks the hold, but Edge repeatedly slams Rollins’ face into the mat. Edge locks in a modified sleeper hold and finally gets the submission.

Match Result: Edge defeats Seth Rollins with a modified sleeper hold.

Match Length: 20:51

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (Champion) w/ MVP vs. Goldberg





Lashley and Goldberg lock up in the middle of the ring, and Goldberg muscles Lashley to the corner. Lashley hits the ropes and connects with a shoulder block, but Goldberg doesn’t budge. Goldberg hits a flying shoulder tackle that levels Lashley and then follows up with a slam. Goldberg whips Lashley to the corner and lands a corner clothesline. Lashley fights back and goes for the Jackhammer, but Goldberg blocks. Lashley hits a Flatliner, but Goldberg sets up for a spear. MVP pulls Lashley out of the ring, but Goldberg heads to the outside and spears Lashley on the floor. Goldberg rolls Lashley back into the ring and sets up for the spear, but Lashley rolls out of the ring. MVP distracts Goldberg with a cane shot to the back of the knee, and Lashley follows up with a chop block to the injured knee. Lashley tries to lock in the Hurt Lock, but Goldberg blocks. Goldberg rolls out of the ring and clutches his injured knee. Lashley heads to the outside, picks up Goldberg, and rams Goldberg’s knee into the ring post. The crowd is solidly behind Lashley in this match. Lashley again slams Goldberg’s knee into the ring post a second time before heading back into the ring. Goldberg gingerly pulls himself back into the ring, but the referee decides that Goldberg can’t continue and calls for the bell. After the match, Lashley grabs a steel chair and repeatedly attacks Goldberg’s injured knee. Gage Goldberg charges into the ring to make the save but ends up in the Hurt Lock. Gage passes out in the Hurt Lock, and MVP looks very worried. MVP grabs a mic and says there was no way Lashley could have known who it was that was attacking him from behind.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Goldberg via referee stoppage.

Match Length: 7:20

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. John Cena





Cena circles Reigns to start and puts a quick jab out there. Cena grabs a standing side headlock, but Reigns drops Cena with a shoulder tackle. Cena and Reigns lock up and Reigns grabs his own standing side head lock, but Cena rolls up Reigns for a quick two count. Reigns lands a kick to the gut and then levels Cena with a shot to the jaw. Cena gets back to his feet, but Reigns immediately drops him again. Cena catches Reigns with another quick rollup for another two count. Reigns whips Cena to the corner and follows up with a suplex for two count of his own. Reigns locks in a rear chin lock and hits another suplex for another two count. Reigns dumps Cena to the outside and whips him into the ring steps. Cena crawls back into the ring and catches Reigns with an inside cradle for a two count. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Reigns counters into a DDT. Cena gets back to his feet and lands a few shots, but Reigns drops Cena with a single punch. Cena yet again rolls up Reigns for a two count. Reigns locks in the sleeper, but Cena slams Reigns into the corner to break the hold. Cena levels Reigns with a clothesline, hits two shoulder tackles, and follows up with the Protobomb. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Reigns catches him in the guillotine. Reigns hits the Superman punch, but Cena levels Reigns with a kick and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment… BUT REIGNS KICKS OUT. Cena locks in the STFU, but Reigns makes it to the ropes. Reigns rolls out of the ring and catches Cena with the Drive-by. Reigns charges at Cena, but Cena catches him and hits a Attitude Adjustment through the announce table. Cena rolls Reigns back into the ring and makes the cover for a looong two count. Cena heads up top and goes for a diving leg drop, but Reigns counters into a powerbomb. Reigns goes for the Superman punch, but Cena counters into a rollup for yet another two count. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Reigns counters into a Superman punch for a two count of his own. Reigns goes for the spear, but Cena side steps him, and Reigns posts himself in the corner. Cena takes Reigns up top and hits a super Attitude Adjustment from the second rope… BUT REIGNS KICKS OUT. Okay, I totally bit on that one. Cena goes for a spear, but Reigns blocks with a kick. Cena and Reigns slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Reigns connects with two more Superman punches. Reigns hits the spear, and this time Cena can’t kick out. Reigns celebrates after the match… BUT HERE COMES BROCK LESNAR!!! Lesnar climbs into the ring and stares down Reigns. Not gonna lie, Lesnar’s beard and ponytail combo is pretty sweet. Paul Heyman is having ALL THE FEELINGS. Reigns backs down and heads to the back with Heyman.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats John Cena with the spear.

Match Length: 23:04

Slimmer’s Rating: **** (plus maybe ½* for Lesnar’s return)