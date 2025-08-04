Slimmer’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barrett. They start by breaking down the highlights from Night One before running down the entire card for Night Two. The panelists move on to a discussion of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes before heading to a video package for Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky. The second hour of the Countdown Show begins with Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg tagging in for Michael Cole and Wade Barret. We get a sneak peak of the new WWE: Unreal series, and then the panelists turn to a discussion of Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria. The panelists break down the TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship before heading to a video package for Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles. Next up is a video package for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes followed by another clip from WWE: Unreal. The Countdown Show finishes up with the panelists breaking down Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes one more time.



Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship

Naomi (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky





The bell rings, and Naomi immediately flees to the outside in the hope that Ripley and Sky will go after each other. Ripley and Sky see right through Naomi’s plan and chase her back into the ring. Sky whips Naomi toward Ripley, and Ripley goes for a big boot, but Naomi ducks, and Ripley instead levels Sky. Naomi heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody to both Ripley and Sky. Naomi delivers a kick to Sky’s chest and follows up with a snapmare. Naomi drops Sky gut-first onto the top rope and then knocks Ripley off the apron. Naomi hits Sky with a rope-assisted X-Factor and gets a two count. Naomi throws Sky into Ripley and then delivers a Disaster Kick to Ripley which causes Ripley to DDT Sky. Naomi drives Ripley’s face into the apron, heads up top, and hits a gorgeous blockbuster. Sky goes for a rollup pin on Naomi but eats a kick to the jaw instead. Ripley slams Naomi to the mat, and Sky follows up with a missile drop kick. Sky catches Ripley in a crossface and follows up with a poison rana. Sky makes the cover, but Naomi breaks up the pin. Sky goes for a clothesline, but Naomi Matrix slides under to evade. The action spills to the outside, and Ripley slams Naomi into the ring steps. Sky heads to the apron and takes out both Ripley and Naomi with an Asai moonsault. The action returns to the ring, and Sky delivers corner double knees to both Ripley and Naomi. Sky steps on Naomi and heads up top, but Ripley makes her lose her balance. Ripley heads up top with Sky, but Naomi kicks her back down to the mat. Naomi hits the split-legged moonsault onto Ripley, but Ripley kicks out at two. Sky follows up with a moonsault to Ripley, but Naomi rolls up Sky, but Sky kicks out at two. Sky lands a volley of uppercuts to Naomi but eats a knee to the jaw in return. Ripley catches Naomi with the Riptide, but Sky breaks up the pin. Ripley and Sky trade shots in the middle of the ring, and then Ripley knocks Naomi off the apron. Ripley catches Naomi with a cannonball off the apron, but then Sky pulls Ripley off the apron and powerbombs her onto Naomi. Ripley and Sky head up top, and Ripley delivers an avalanche Riptide to Sky from the top. Ripley covers Sky, but Naomi sneaks in the back and rolls up Ripley for the three count.

Match Result: Naomi defeats Rhea Ripley with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 16:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Six-Pack TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (Champions) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits





All of the competitors team up on Lumis and Gacy to start. The action spills to the outside with only Shelley and Sabin remaining in the ring. Sabin dives onto Gargano and Ciampa on the outside, and now only Frazer and Axiom are in the ring. Frazer and Axiom bring a ladder into the ring but are met by Shelley and Sabin. Frazer and Axiom dump Shelly and Sabin to the outside and begin to climb the ladder, but they’re pulled down by Lumis and Gacy. Dawkins and Ford prop up the ladder against the top rope and back body drop Gacy onto it. Dawkins and Ford stack up four tables at ringside as Ciampa slams Sabin face-first into the ring post and then grinds a chair into his throat. Back in the ring, Fenix leaps onto Andrade’s shoulders and is almost able to grab the belts without the ladder. Gargano and Ciampa prop up a table in the corner and try to throw Ford through it, but Ford leaps over the table and the ring post, taking out several competitors on the outside. Ciampa uses a ladder to bridge the ring apron and the announce table. Gargano connects with a slingshot DDT to Gacy off the apron and through a table on the outside. Gacy heads up top and lands a diving leg drop through a table on the outside. Fenix heads up top and hits a diving frog splash through a table on the outside. Axiom heads up top and hits a Spanish Fly through a table on the outside. Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Nikki Cross, and Erik Rowan all get involved, and Gargano and Ciampa inadvertently send LeRae off a ladder and through the bridging ladder at ringside. Ciampa climbs a ladder and grabs the belts, but Shelly and Sabin move the ladder. Frazer climbs the ladder and dives at Ciampa, but Ciampa pulls himself upside down on the belts, and Frazer crashes to the mat. Gargano and Ciampa climb a ladder, but Uncle Howdy tips the ladder, and Gargano and Ciampa fly through the four stacked tables at ringside. Andrade climbs the ladder and hits Howdy with a sunset flip powerbomb onto another ladder. Fenix climbs the ladder but eats a suplex / sit-out powerbomb combo from Lumis and Gacy. Gacy climbs the ladder and retrieves the belts to win the match.

Match Result: Joe Gacy retrieves the belts to win the match.

Match Length: 16:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



No Disqualification, No Countout Last Chance Match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (Champion) vs. Lyra Valkyria





Valkyria forces Lynch to the corner with a volley of shots as soon as the bell rings. Valkyria whips Lynch hard to the opposite corner and follows up with a hip toss. Lynch rolls to the outside but side steps a drop kick between the ropes. Lynch slams Valkyria’s face into the announce desk and grabs a kendo stick from under the ring. Lynch heads for Valkyria but sees that Valkyria has grabbed a crowbar. Valkyria breaks the kendo stick with the crowbar and takes a shot at Lynch, but Lynch ducks. Valkyria levels Lynch with a crossbody and then whips her into the barricade. Valkyria lands several kicks to Lynch’s midsection and then whips her into a photographer. Valkyria launces Lynch over the announce table and then connects with a drop kick that sends Lynch tumbling out of a chair. Valkyria drags a table out from under the ring and sets it up at ringside. Lynch sneaks up on Valkyria from behind and wraps a chain around her mouth. Lynch uses the chain to grind Valkyria’s head into the ring post and then whips her into the ring steps. Lynch rolls Valkyria back into the ring and grabs another kendo stick. Lynch lands a kendo stick shot to Valkyria’s ribs but misses a shot to the face. Lynch repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s lower back and grabs a toolbox from under the ring. Lynch slides the toolbox and a pair of steel chairs into the ring. Lynch lands a chair shot to the back and then drop toe holds Valkyria into the chair. Lynch picks up the toolbox and slams it into Valkyria’s shoulder. Lynch grabs a zip tie from inside the toolbox and zip ties Valkyria’s hands together. Lynch grabs a wrench and swings it into Valkyria’s ribs. Lynch slams the wrench into Valkyria in the corner and follows up with the Bexploder. Valkyria rolls to the outside with her hands still zip ties together. Lynch lands a volley of kendo stick shots to Valkyria’s gut before throwing her back into the ring. Lynch hits a diving leg drop from the second turnbuckle but only gets a two count. Valkyria gets her hands around Lynch and slams her to the mat. Valkyra lands a volley of kicks and a running drop kick off a pair of chairs. Valkyria heads up to the second turnbuckle and hits a moonsault with her hands still zip tied together. Valkyria repeatedly slams Lynch’s face into a pair of chair and then unties a turnbuckle cover. Lynch posts Valkyria in the corner, and Valkyria tumbles to the outside. Lynch finds Valkyria under the ring, but Valkyria blasts her with a fire extinguisher. Lynch grabs yet another kendo stick as Valkyria finally manages to break out of the zip tie. Valkyria grabs the kendo stick and beats Lynch around the ring. Valkyria beats Lynch back into the ring and hits a fisherman suplex. Valkyria drop kicks a chair into Lynch’ face and then delivers a Nightwing off the ring steps onto the floor. Valkyria rolls Lynch into the ring, but Lynch immediately rolls back to the outside. Valkyria again rolls Lynch back into the ring, but Lynch hits the Manhandle Slam onto a pair a chairs. Lynch makes the cover, but Valkyria miraculously kicks out at two. Valkyria rolls to the outside and eats a chair shot from Lynch. Lynch repeatedly bounces Valkyria’s face off a chair, wraps the chair around Valkyria’s body, and slams the chair into the announce desk. Lynch swings the chair and Valkyria into the ring post and then wedges the chair into the announce table. Lynch jumps off the announce table and onto the chair, snapping Valkyria in half. Lynch grabs the crowbar, but HERE COMES BAYLEY!!! Bayley emerges from the crowd and grabs the crowbar from Lynch. Lynch tries to get Bayley to attack Valkyria, but Bayley drops the crowbar and instead goes after Lynch. Bayley whips Lynch into the barricade and goes for a running knee shot, but Lynch evades, and Bayley tumbles into the crowd. Lynch stumbles around the ring, but Valkyria flies out of nowhere and hits a Peripeteia through a table. Valkyria rolls Lynch back into the ring as Bayley climbs up on to the ring apron. Bayley takes a shot at Lynch but inadvertently hits Valkyria instead. Lynch takes advantage of Bayley’s mistake, hits the Manhandle Slam, and gets the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Lyra Valkyria with the Manhandle Slam.

Match Length: 25:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship

Solo Sikoa (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu





The match starts with Sikoa and Fatu slugging it out in the middle of the ring. Fatu traps Sikoa in the corner and goes to work with a volley of head butts. Fatu levels Sikoa with a corkscrew elbow shot, but Sikoa fights back and back body drops Fatu into the cage. Sikoa splashes Fatu into the cage and follows up with a senton. Sikoa whips Fatu into the cage and then connects with a hip attack into the cage. Sikoa calls for the door to be unlocked, but Fatu grabs Sikoa’s ankle. Sikoa repeatedly slams Fatu’s head into the mat and goes for the Samoan Spike, but Fatu ducks. Fatu hits the ropes and levels Sikoa with a clothesline. Fatu repeatedly slams Sikoa into the cage, but Sikoa reverses and slams Fatu into the cage. Fatu no sells the cage and connects with a hip attack to Sikoa in the corner. Fatu heads to the top turnbuckle and hits a moonsault. Fatu heads back up to the top turnbuckle and hits a second moonsault for a looong two count. The rest of Sikoa’s Bloodline rush to ringside and surround the ring, but here comes Jimmy Uso! Uso does his best to even the odds, but Talla Tonga gets the best of him and tosses him over the announce table. Back in the ring, Sikoa connects with the Samoan Spike but only gets a two count. Sikoa climbs to the top of the cage, but Fatu climbs up to the top rope and pulls Sikoa back into the cage. Tonga Loa climbs into the cage as Talla Tonga climbs up top and handcuffs Fatu to the top of the cage. Fatu manages to snap the handcuffs and manages to stop Sikoa from crawling out of the door. Talla Tonga slams the door into Fatu’s face, and that allows Sikoa to roll out of the cage and win the match. After the match, Uso super kicks JC Mateo and throws him into the cage with Fatu. Fatu works over both Loa and Mateo before climbing all the way to the top of the cage and hitting a moonsault from the top of the cage onto both Loa and Mateo.

Match Result: Solo Sikoa escapes the cage to win the match.

Match Length: 12:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Intercontinental Championship Match

Dominik Mysterio (Champion) vs. AJ Styles





AJ Styles comes to the ring in a low rider, wearing Latino Heat-inspired ring gear, on the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s Custody of Dominik Ladder Match. The action spills to the outside as soon as the match begins. Mysterio gets the best of Styles and rolls him back into the ring. Mysterio stomps on Styles in the corner and goes for a hurricanrana from the top, but Styles tries to counter into an avalanche Styles Clash, but Mysterio escapes. Styles levels Mysterio with a clothesline and follows up with a backbreaker for a two counter. Styles connects with the Pelé Kick and follows up with a brainbuster. Styles heads up top and goes for a frog splash, but Mysterio gets his knees up. Mysterio hits the 619 and heads up top. Mysterio goes for a frog splash, but Styles counters into the Calf Crusher. Mysterio breaks free and whips Styles face-first into the turnbuckle. Mysterio unties the top turnbuckle, and the referee gets distracted trying to reattach it. Mysterio channels Eddie Guerrero, grabs a steel chair, slams it in to the mat, tosses it to Styles, and drops to the mat. Styles warps the chair around his own neck and drops to the mat as well, so when the referee turns around, he has no idea what happened. The action resumes, and Styles catches Mysterio in the Calf Crusher. Mysterio’s boot comes off in the Calf Crusher, and that allows Mysterio to escape the hold. Mysterio grabs the boot and nails Styles with it behind the referee’s back. Mysterio heads up top and hits the frog splash for the three count. This match was a beautiful tribute to Eddie Guerrero twenty years after his final SummerSlam.

Match Result: Dominik Mysterio defeats AJ Styles with the frog splash.

Match Length: 10:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼ (***½ plus ¾* for all of the Eddie Guerrero spots)



Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena (Champion) vs. Cody Rhodes





Cena and Rhodes hug each other to start the match and then immediately start brawling. Cena dumps Rhodes to the outside, but Rhodes whips Cena into the ring steps. Rhodes slams Cena’s head into the ring apron, but then Cena whips Rhodes into the ring steps. Cena grabs a crutch from Tyrese Haliburton in the front row and smashes it into Rhodes’ back. Cena rolls Rhodes back into the ring and then slides the bottom of the ring steps into the ring as well. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment onto the steps, but Rhodes blocks and dumps Cena onto the steps. Rhodes heads up top, but Cena knocks Rhodes to the outside. Cena picks up the steps and throws them directly onto Rhodes on the outside. Cena heads to the outside to retrieve Rhodes, but Rhodes takes control and rolls Cena back into the ring. Rhodes catches Cena with a power slam, but Cena fights back and back body drops Rhodes to the outside. Rhodes grabs a steel chair from under the ring as Cena dose the same. Cena and Rhodes head back into the ring and duel with their respective chairs. Rhodes knocks Cena’s chair out of his hands and lands a chair shot to the back. Rhodes stomps on Cena’s ankle and wedges a chair in the corner. Rhodes tries to whip Cena into the chair in the corner, but Cena reverses and whips Rhodes into the chair. Rhodes fights back and hits the Cody Cutter for a two count. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Rhodes heads up top and connects with a moonsault for a two count of his own. Rhodes follows up with the Disaster Kick and gets another two count. Rhodes hits another Cody Cutter, but once again Cena kicks out at two. Cena fights back with an electric chair drop and covers Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes hits Cena with a piledriver, perhaps a sign of just how far he’s willing to go to win the title. Rhodes makes the cover, but Cena manages to kick out at two. Cena seems motionless, but Rhodes drags him back to his feet, and Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment out of nowhere. Cena and Rhodes slut it out in the middle of the ring, but Rhodes catches Cena with a pop-up powerbomb. Rhodes makes the cover, but Cena kicks out and transitions right into the STFU. Rhodes makes it to the ropes, but that doesn’t mean anything in a Street Fight. Rhodes crawls under the bottom rope and uses the rope to pry Cena off of him. Rhodes drags Cena out of the ring and whips him into the timekeeper’s area. Cena slams a microphone into Rhode’s forehead. CENA DELIVERS A CODE RED ON THE OUTSIDE!!! Cena drags Rhodes up onto one announce table and hits an Attitude Adjustment off of one announce table and through the adjacent announce table. Cena rolls Rhodes back into the ring and makes the cover for a looong two count. Rhodes fights back with the Cross Rhodes, but Cena kicks out at two. Rhodes takes Cena up top and heads up top with him. Rhodes sets up for a superplex, but Cena knocks Rhodes back down to the mat and connects with a diving leg drop. Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment, but Rhodes somehow manages to kick out. Cena grabs a table from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Cena sets up the table in the middle of the ring and goes for an Attitude Adjustment through the table, but Rhodes knocks the table away and counters the Attitude Adjustment into a DDT. Rhodes props up the table in the corner and tries to whip Cena into it, but Cena slides to safety. Rhodes drags Cena out of the ring, and whips him into the crowd. Rhodes beats Cena through the crowd and launches a trash can at Cena. Rhodes rakes the back, but Cena picks up a metal guard rail and slams it into Rhodes. Cena props up the guard rail against the another rail and goes for an Attitude Adjustment onto it, but Rhodes counters and suplexes Cena right onto the guard rail. Cena and Rhodes brawl in front of the stage and then disappear under the stage. Cena emerges from the elevator shaft in the stage with Rhodes on his shoulders. Cena takes a few steps forward and hits an Attitude Adjustment onto the ramp. Cena drags Rhodes back to his feet, lifts Rhodes onto his shoulders, and carries Rhodes all the way back down to the ring. Cena rolls Rhodes back into the ring, but Rhodes slams Cena through the table in the corner. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes… BUT CENA KICKS OUT AT TWO!!! Cena low bridges the top rope and dumps Rhodes to the outside. Rhodes connects with a chair shot to the face from the outside and then disconnects the bottom rope. Rhodes slams the turnbuckle into Cena’s face as the crowd boos his tactics. Rhodes questions himself but slams the turnbuckle into Cena’s face a second time. Rhodes goes for a third turnbuckle shot, but Cena catches Rhodes with a drop toe hold and locks in the STFU with the bottom rope around Rhode’s neck. Rhodes reverses and wraps the rope around Cena’s neck, but Cena fights back to his feet. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Rhodes counters into three consecutive Cross Rhodes. Rhodes makes the cover… BUT CENA KICKS OUT AT TWO!!! Rhodes heads to the outside and grabs the belt. Rhodes heads back into the ring and sets his sights on Cena. Cena gets back to his feet and catches Rhodes with an Attitude Adjustment. Cena hits a second Attitude Adjustment and then takes Rhodes up top for an avalanche Attitude Adjustment. Cena makes the cover… BUT RHODES KICKS OUT AT TWO!!! Cena grabs another chair from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Cena sets up the table in the middle of the ring and takes Rhodes up top yet again. Cena sets up for an avalanche Attitude Adjustment through the table, but Rhodes counters into a modified avalanche Cody Cutter through the table. Rhodes hits one more Cross Rhodes and finally gets the three count. After the match, Cena struggles back to his feet and hands the title to Rhodes. Cena hugs Rhodes, and it looks like Rhodes is legitimately crying. Cena congratulates Rhodes, and Rhodes raises Cena’s hand in the middle of the ring. Rhodes heads back up the ramp with the title as Cena stands in the middle of the ring. Cena basks in the adulation of the fans… BUT BROCK LESNAR IS HERE!!! HOLY CRAP!!! Lesnar slowly circles the ring and then charges into the ring. F5 TO CENA!!! The show closes with Lesnar triumphant and Cena down in the middle of the ring.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena with the Cross Rhodes.

Match Length: 37:43

Slimmer’s Rating: *****