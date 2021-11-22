Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Brooklyn, New York. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair feud. Next up is a discussion of the Women’s Survivor Series Match followed by a discussion of RK-Bro vs. The Usos. We head to a video package for the 25th anniversary of the Rock’s debut at Survivor Series 1996 before heading to our first match of the night.



Kickoff Show Match

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs





Priest and Nakamura circle each other to start before Priest catches Nakamura in a standing hammer lock. Priest transitions to a modified armbar but gets distracted by a riff from Boogs. Nakamura takes advantage of the distraction and counters into a standing headlock. Priest breaks free and whips Nakamura to the corner, but Nakamura sidesteps Priest and goes to work with Good Vibrations. Nakamura takes Priest up top and goes for a running knee shot, but Nakamura slides off the turnbuckle and counters into a springboard leg drop for a two count. Priest drags Nakamura to the mat with a rear chin lock and warns Boogs not to keep distracting him with riffs on the outside. Nakamura fights back with a volley of chest kicks followed by an enzuigiri. Nakamura hits the sliding German suplex off the second rope and gets a two count of his own. Priest charges at Nakamura in the corner but eats a boot. Nakamura heads up top and dives at Priest, but Priest catches him with a roundhouse kick to the chest in midair. Priest hits a running forearm shot in the corner and levels Nakamura with a clothesline. Priest sets up for a South of Heaven, but Nakamura counters with a knee to the jaw. Nakamura ducks a roundhouse kick and connects with one of his own. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa, but Priest ducks. Priest goes for a springboard roundhouse kick, but Nakamura ducks. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa a second time, but Priest counters with South of Heaven for a looong two count. Priest goes for the Reckoning, but Nakamura blocks. Nakamura catches Priest with a flying armbar, but Priest counters into a submission of his own. Boogs once again distracts Priest with a riff, so Priest charges out of the ring and snaps Boogs’ guitar in half. Priest levels Boogs with the demolished guitar and then does the same to Nakamura for the disqualification.

Match Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Damian Priest via disqualification.

Match Length: 9:29

Slimmer’s Rating: ***

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Big E vs. Roman Reigns.



Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair





Flair connects with a right hand to the jaw as soon as the bell rings and then works over Lynch in the corner. Lynch fights back with a volley of kicks and goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, but Flair breaks free and takes the fight out of the ring. Lynch whips Flair into the barricade and then heads back into the ring to wait for Flair. Flair charges into the ring and Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam, but Flair blocks. Flair goes for a big boot over the top rope, but Lynch evades. Flair whips Lynch into the ring post, and Lynch tumbles to the floor. Flair heads up top to set up for a moonsault to the outside, but Lynch springs up to the ring apron and shoves Flair all the way to the floor. Lynch heads to the floor to retrieve Flair, but Flair delivers a back suplex onto the barricade. Flair and Lynch both crawl back into the ring and trade slaps in the middle of the ring. Flair levels Lynch with a clothesline and works over Lynch on the mat. Flair connects with a back elbow shot in the corner and follows up with a volley of forearm shots. Lynch sidesteps Flair and hits a springboard kick. Lynch goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, but Flair gets her legs under her and counters into a powerbomb for a two count. Lynch again goes for the Dis-Arm-Her, but Flair blocks. Lynch whips Flair to the corner and goes to work with stomps to the gut. Lynch sets up for a Bexploder Suplex, but Flair counters with a suplex into the corner. Flair heads up top and goes for the moonsault, but Lynch rolls out of the way, so Flair continues into a standing moonsault for a two count. Lynch catches Flair with an inside cradle for a two count. Flair fights back with a shoulder to the midsection and dumps Lynch neck-first onto the top rope. Lynch slams Flair’s neck into the top rope and follows up with a second rope leg drop to the neck for a two count. Lynch rolls Flair into a double armbar and then rolls her into a pinning predicament for another two count. Flair misses a big boot but hits a back elbow shot for a two count of her own. Flair levels Lynch with a big boot but only gets a two count. Lynch fights back with an inverted DDT for a two count of her own. Lynch pounds on Flair on the mat and rolls her to the corner. Lynch heads up top and goes for a diving leg drop, but Flair rolls out of the way. Lynch catches Flair with the Manhandle Slam, but Flair gets her boot on the ropes to break the count. Lynch pulls Flair to the middles of the ring and locks in a modified Figure Four, but Flair rolls to reverse the pressure, but Lynch makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Flair connects with a big boot that knocks Lynch off the apron and to the floor. Flair heads up top and (mostly) connects with a moonsault to Lynch on the outside. Flair rolls Lynch back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Flair locks in a Dis-Arm-Her on Lynch, but Lynch again makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Flair lights up Lynch with a volley of chops and rolls up Lynch with an O’Connor roll. Flair grabs the ropes for extra leverage, but the referee sees it and stops the count. Lynch rolls up Flair with and grabs the ropes for extra leverage just like Flair did, but this time the referee doesn’t see it and makes the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Charlotte Flair with a roll-up pin.

Match Length: 18:32

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown w/ Madcap Moss





Kevin Owens gets in Rollins’ face and convinces him to let Owens start the match against Xavier Woods. King Woods goes for the lockup, but Owens rolls out of the ring, heads up the back, abandons his team, and gets counted out. Team SmackDown leads 5 – 4. Austin Theory enters the match and connects with a back elbow shot to Woods. Woods fights back with a drop kick to the back for a two count. Woods drags Theory to the corner, and Drew McIntyre makes the tag. McIntyre launches Theory to the corner and connects with a thunderous chops. McIntyre makes the tag to Sheamus, and Sheamus continues the assault before making the tag to Corbin. Corbin chops Theory’s chest, but Theory still manages to make the tag to Rollins. Corbin drags Rollins to the opposite corner and makes the tag to Woods. Woods works over Rollins and makes the tag to Hardy. Hardy wrenches the arm and holds Rollins while making the tag to Sheamus. Rollins drags Sheamus across the ring and tags Finn Balor. Sheamus levels Balor with a shot to the jaw and makes the tag to Corbin. Corbin drags Balor back to his feet only to level him with a punch of his own. Woods gets the tag, works over the arm, and makes the tag to McIntyre. McIntyre hits a delayed vertical suplex before tagging Hardy. Hardy locks up with Balor, maneuvers him into the corner, and tags Corbin. Corbin charges at Balor in the corner but eats a pair of boots. Corbin fights back with Deep Six, but Bobby Lashley charges into the ring to prevent the pin. Chaos erupts as all of the competitors charge into the ring and get tosses to the outside. Balor and Corbin end up being the final two men in the ring, and Balor heads up top to hit the Coup de Grâce and get the three count. Team Raw and Team SmackDown are tied 4 – 4. Hardy enters the match, but Balor tags Rollins, and Rollins quickly takes control of Hardy. Rollins tags Lashley, and Lashley continues the assault before making the tag back to Balor. Hardy heads up top and connects with a Swanton Bomb to Balor and Rollins as Lashley heads to the outside and slams McIntyre face-first into the ring post. Theory gets the tag and goes for a suplex, but Hardy rolls up Theory for a two count. Hardy makes a diving tag to Woods, and Woods connects with a side Russian leg sweep. Woods heads up top, but Lashley shoves Woods back down to the mat. Lashley gets the tag and hits a vicious spear. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, and Woods passes out. Team Raw leads 4 – 3. Chaos erupts again, and Lashley and McIntyre end up as the legal men. McIntyre stares down Lashley before they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Lashley delivers a shoulder to the gut in the corner, but McIntyre responds by clotheslining Lashley to the outside. Lashley clotheslines McIntyre over the barricade, but McIntyre back body drops Lashley back over the barricade. Neither man beats the referee’s count back into the ring, and they’re both end up counted out. Team Raw leads 3 – 2. Rollins gets in McIntyre’s face and eats a Glasgow Kiss as McIntyre leaves the ring. Sheamus enters the match and works over Rollins, but Rollins still manages to make the tag to Balor. Balor hits a Sling Blade and goes for the Coup de Grâce, but Sheamus evades and hits the Brogue Kick for the three count. Team Raw and Team SmackDown are tied 2 – 2. Theory enters the match and hits a gorgeous drop kick to Sheamus’ jaw. Rollins gets the tag and drags Sheamus down to the mat with a rear chin lock. Sheamus fights back to his feet and hits the Irish Curse backbreaker. Hardy gets the tag and levels Rollins with a clothesline. Hardy hits a jawbreaker and follows up with a second rope splash for a two count. Sheamus gets the tag and assists Hardy with Poetry in Motion to both Rollins and Theory. Sheamus goes for Ten Beats of the Bodhrán, but Theory makes the save. Hardy comes in for the assist and hits Ten Beats of the Bodhrán on Theory as Sheamus does the same to Rollins. Sheamus delivers White Noise and goes for the Brogue Kick, but Theory distracts Sheamus from the apron. Theory gets the tag and rolls up Sheamus with a handful of trunks to get the three count. Team Raw leads 2 – 1. Sheamus levels Theory AND Hardy with clotheslines before he heads to the back. Rollins gets the tag and hits a diving frog splash, but Hardy kicks out at two. Theory gets the tag and goes for a double team superplex, but Hardy knocks Rollins to the floor and Theory to the mat. Hardy hits the Swanton Bomb and eliminates Theory. Team Raw and Team SmackDown are ties 1 – 1. Hardy and Rollins square off as the final two men in the match. Rollins goes for a clothesline but eats a side Russian leg sweep and Hardy’s patented double leg drop. Rollins fights back with a stiff forearm shot to the back of the neck but only gets a two count. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Hardy catches the boot and counters into the Twist of Fate. Hardy heads up top and goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins hits the Stomp and gets the three count to win the match for Team Raw.

Match Result: Team Raw defeats Team SmackDown with Seth Rollins as the sole survivor.

Match Length: 29:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal





Styles slides out of the ring without being eliminated as Omos quickly eliminates Gulak and Benjamin. R-Truth grabs a piece of Pizza Hut pizza from ringside and brings it back into the ring for Otis. Otis enjoys the pizza but still eliminates Truth. Omos eliminates Otis and then Cesaro quickly does the same to Gable. Ricochet drop kicks T-Bar out of the match as Cesaro goes after Ziggler. Garza gets eliminated as Mahal and Erik get dumped on the other side of the ring. Shanky eliminates Ivar and squares off with Omos, but Omos gets the best of that exchange and eliminates Shanky. Mansoor tries to eliminate both Ziggler and Rooder, but they double team him for the elimination. Omos eliminates Roode, and Styles finally heads back into to the ring to eliminate Ziggler. Sami Zayn strategizes with Cesaro and Ricochet and tries to form a SmackDown alliance, but Cesaro and Ricochet hand Zayn to the Street Profits for the elimination. Omos eliminates Commander Azeez to become the final giant in the match. Azeez tries to pull Styles out of the match, but Omos tries to pull Styles back into the ring. Crews attacks Omos, and Omos loses his grip on Styles, leading to Styles’ elimination. Omos eliminates Crews before doing to the same to Dawkins, Cesaro, and Ford. Ricochet and Omos are the final two men in the match. Omos launches Ricochet and wins the match with an impressive total of 12 eliminations.

Match Result: Omos wins the Battle Royal.

Match Length: 10:31

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos





Riddle and Jimmy Uso start the match. Riddle catches Jimmy with an armbar, but Jimmy breaks free and works over Riddle in the corner. Riddle lifts Jimmy with a Karelin Lock before making the tag to Orton. Orton goes for an RKO, but Jimmy slides to the outside to regroup with Jey Uso. Jimmy heads back into the ring and makes the tag to Jey. Jey works over Orton in the corner, but Orton fights back and makes the tag to Riddle, and Riddle hits a springboard Floating Bro to Jimmy on the outside. Riddle heads back up onto the apron, but Jey knocks Riddle off the apron and dumps him on the barricade. Jimmy gets the tag and follows up with a suicide dive and rolls Riddle back into the ring. Jey gets the tag and connects with a running hip shot in the corner. Jey goes for a second running hip shot and eats a roundhouse kick from Riddle. Jimmy gets the tag and prevents Riddle from making the tag to Orton. Jimmy hits a suplex and floats over into the cover for a two count. Jey gets the tag as Riddle FINALLY makes the hot tag to Orton. Orton catches Rey with a power slam and goes for his patented rope-assisted DDT, but Jey pulls Orton out of the ring. Orton dumps Jimmy onto the announce table and then heads back into the ring with Jey. Riddle gets the tag and suplexes Jey before doing the same to Jimmy. Jey fights back with a pop-up neckbreaker and a German suplex for a two count. Jimmy gets the tag and hits an assisted Samoan Drop for a two count. Jey gets the tag, and the Usos deliver stereo super kicks to Orton to prevent him from making the save. The Usos follow up with stereo super kicks to Riddle. Jey makes the cover, but Riddle miraculously kicks out at two. Jimmy gets the tag as Riddle posts Jey in the corner. Orton gets the tag, but Jimmy super kicks him off the apron. Jimmy doesn’t seem to know that Orton is legal, so he sets up Riddle for the diving splash. Jimmy heads up top at goes for the diving splash, but Orton hits the RKO OUT OF NOWHERE to get the three count.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Jimmy Uso with the RKO OUT OF NOWHERE.

Match Length: 14:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown





Storm and Carmella start the match, but Carmella takes too much time trying to get her mask on, and Storm rolls her up for the quick elimination. Team SmackDown leads 5 – 4. Belair enters the match as Shotzi gets the tag from Storm. Shotzi goes for a modified hammer lock on the mat, but Belair floats over to escape and makes the tag to Liv Morgan. Natalya gets the tag and rolls up Morgan, but Morgan kicks out at two. Morgan catches Natalya with a jackknife pin, but Natalya bridges out to prevent the three count. Natalya follows up with a basement drop kick to the face, but Morgan fights back with a basement drop kick of her own. Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler get the tags. Baszler goes for a sleeper, but Ripley falls backward to break the hold. Sasha Banks and Belair get the tags, and the crowd heats up for this WrestleMania rematch. Banks goes for an arm drag, but Belair floats through and taunts Banks. Banks locks in the Bank Statement, but Belair gets her legs under her and lifts Banks onto her shoulders. Belair hit a fallaway slam and follows up with a spinebuster. Belair goes for the KOD, but Banks floats over and lands on her feet. Queen Zelina makes the tag, and Belair launches Zelina onto Banks. Zelina goes for the Code Red, but Banks blocks and makes the tag to Storm. Storm charges into the ring and levels Zelina for the elimination. Team SmackDown leads 5 – 3. Morgan enters the match and goes back and forth with Storm before hitting Oblivions for the three count. Team SmackDown leads 4 – 3. Shotzi gets the tag and hits a diving splash on Morgan, but Banks made the blind tag in the process. Banks heads up top and hits a frog splash on Morgan for the three count. Team SmackDown leads 4 – 2. Ripley enters the match as Baszler tags into the match. Shotzi distracts Ripley long enough for Baszler to hit Ripley with a running knee and get the three count. Team SmackDown leads 4 – 1. Natalya gest the tag as Belair enters the match as the final member of her team. Banks tags herself into the match as Team SmackDown erupts on the outside. Shotzi, Baszler, and Natalya repeatedly pull Banks off the apron and cause her to get counted out. Team SmackDown leads 3 – 1. Natalya enters the match and faces off with Belair, but Belair rolls her up for a quick elimination. Team SmackDown leads 2 – 1. Baszler enters the match, but Belair quickly catches her with the Glam Slam for another quick elimination. Team Raw and Team SmackDown are tied 1 – 1. Shotzi enters the match and locks up Belair with a head scissors over the top rope. Shotzi heads up top and hits a diving crossbody, but Belair rolls through. Belair hits the KOD and miraculously wins the match after being down 4 – 1.

Match Result: Team Raw defeats Team Smackdown with Bianca Belair as the sole survivor.

Match Length: 23:17

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman





Big E and Reigns circle each other to start before locking up in the middle of the ring. Big E gets the best of the struggle, and Reigns heads to the outside to regroup. Reigns heads back into the ring and levels Big E with a Superman Punch. Reigns slams Big E’s head into the top turnbuckle and works him over in the corner. Big E leapfrogs Reigns and levels him with a back elbow shot. Big E punts Reigns in the ribs and pulls him to the apron for a volley of forearm shots to the chest. Big E goes for a running splash on the apron, but Reigns rolls out of the way. Big E steadies himself on the apron, and Reigns connects with the Drive By. Reigns rolls Big E back into the ring and locks in a seated rear chin lock. Big E fights back to his feet and connects with a volley of forearm shots, but Reigns regains control with a big boot. Reigns makes the cover but only gets a two count. Reigns tosses Big E to the outside and slams his head into the ring post. Reigns slams Big E’s head into the ring post for a second time, but Big E buys himself some time by whipping Reigns into the ring steps. Big E and Reigns heads back into the ring, and Big E hits three consecutive belly-to-belly suplexes. Big E hits the ropes and delivers a running splash. Big E charges at Reigns, but Reigns catches Big E with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Reigns charges at Big E in the corner, but Big E catches him with a uranage. Big E locks in the Stretch Muffler, but Reigns pulls himself up and floats over to escape. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but Big E evades, but Reigns catches Big E with a Rock Bottom for a two count. Reigns hits a Superman Punch, but Big E only drops to one knee. Reigns hits a second Superman Punch, but Big E again fights back to his feet. Reigns hits a third consecutive Superman Punch and sets up for the spear, but Big E gets to his feet and stares down Reigns. Big E spears Reigns off the apron and rolls him back into the ring, but Reigns hits the ropes and catches Big E with the spear. Reigns makes the cover, but Big E kicks out at two. Reigns goes for a guillotine, but Big E lifts Reigns and drives him into the corner. Big E again tries to spear Reigns off the apron, but Reigns catches him in a guillotine between the ropes. Reigns heads back into the rings and locks in a guillotine in the middle of the ring, but Big E powers out and counters into a Big Ending. Big E makes the cover, but Reigns grabs the bottom rope to prevent the three count. Reigns rolls to the outside, and Big E slams his head into the top turnbuckle. Big E whips Reigns into the barricade and tries to whip him into the ring steps, but Reigns reverses and instead whips Big E into the steps. Reigns connects with a Superman Punch off the steps and rolls Big E back into the ring. Big E goes for another Big Ending, but Reigns blocks and hits the spear for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Big E with the spear.

Match Length: 21:50

Slimmer’s Rating: ****