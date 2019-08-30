wrestling / News
UPDATED: Friday Night Smackdown on FOX Promo Released, Marketing Campaign Launched
UPDATE: WWE has now released the new Smackdown Live on FOX Network preview online, which can see below. Additionally, FOX Sports and WWE officially announced the launch of the “WE’RE ALL SUPERSTARS” campaign ahead of the upcoming FOX launch. You can see the full press release below.
“WE’RE ALL SUPERSTARS”: NEW CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ON FOX
Celebrities and Fans Go to Extremes Emulating Superstars Past and Present as SmackDown Live Becomes FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX
Los Angeles – WWE’s FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN debuts on FOX Friday, October 4, and FOX Sports is setting the stage with the “We’re All Superstars” campaign launch. The first spot “Superstars” premieres tonight, Friday, August 30, during FOX Sports’ new college football pregame show, BIG NOON KICKOFF, at 6:30 PM ET on FS1.
In the spot, a wide range of everyday and celebrity WWE fans embrace their inner “Superstar” – a grocery store clerk, a spelling bee winner, kids at the swimming pool and more. These fanatics imitate their favorite WWE Superstars’ signature moves, celebrating the WWE’s outsized influence on pop culture.
WWE Superstars “Stone Cold®” Steve Austin, John Cena®, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker™ and The Rock® together with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Gordon Ramsay and athletes from across the sports world are featured in the campaign.
In addition, beginning with its 20th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 4, SmackDown Live will become FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN and air on the FOX broadcast network 52 weeks a year.
The campaign will consist of four total spots, with three fan-focused videos debuting in the coming weeks. The “We’re All Superstars” campaign was created by Wieden+Kennedy New York and FOX Sports.
ORIGINAL:The WrestleVotes Twitter account tweeted out a screenshot of a new promo for Smackdown Live on FOX. The new promo appears to have revealed a new logo for Smackdown Live after the show moves to the FOX Network later this year. You can check out the image below.
Smackdown moves to the FOX Network on Friday, October 4 at 8:00 pm EST. This also marks the show’s 20th anniversary. The event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This appears to be different from the new logo design that was used in an advertisement last June, which you can see HERE.
New SmackDown logo for the FOX debut. pic.twitter.com/ENCQ1B9QQQ
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2019
