UPDATED: Friday Night Smackdown on FOX Promo Released, Marketing Campaign Launched

UPDATE: WWE has now released the new Smackdown Live on FOX Network preview online, which can see below. Additionally, FOX Sports and WWE officially announced the launch of the “WE’RE ALL SUPERSTARS” campaign ahead of the upcoming FOX launch. You can see the full press release below.

“WE’RE ALL SUPERSTARS”: NEW CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ON FOX

Celebrities and Fans Go to Extremes Emulating Superstars Past and Present as SmackDown Live Becomes FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX

Los Angeles – WWE’s FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN debuts on FOX Friday, October 4, and FOX Sports is setting the stage with the “We’re All Superstars” campaign launch. The first spot “Superstars” premieres tonight, Friday, August 30, during FOX Sports’ new college football pregame show, BIG NOON KICKOFF, at 6:30 PM ET on FS1.

In the spot, a wide range of everyday and celebrity WWE fans embrace their inner “Superstar” – a grocery store clerk, a spelling bee winner, kids at the swimming pool and more. These fanatics imitate their favorite WWE Superstars’ signature moves, celebrating the WWE’s outsized influence on pop culture.

WWE Superstars “Stone Cold®” Steve Austin, John Cena®, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker™ and The Rock® together with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Gordon Ramsay and athletes from across the sports world are featured in the campaign.

In addition, beginning with its 20th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 4, SmackDown Live will become FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN and air on the FOX broadcast network 52 weeks a year.

The campaign will consist of four total spots, with three fan-focused videos debuting in the coming weeks. The “We’re All Superstars” campaign was created by Wieden+Kennedy New York and FOX Sports.