411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 04.22.23: GUNTHER Talks WWE Draft

-LA Knight welcomes us to the show and says he is our host for the next 90 seconds as that’s as long as they can afford to pay him. He talks about The Draft and runs into Nattie and Shotzi who also want to talk about the draft. He also runs into Lacey Evans and then Hit Row. Hit Row spits some rhymes and Knight just stares off, and has me chuckle as he retorts “Bombs over Baghdad.” Next up he runs into The Brawling Brutes and they have to hold Butch back from attacking Knight. I WANT MORE LA KNIGHT HOSTING THIS SHOW!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie wants Knight to host The Draft and I would be down for that as well.

-We learned Rhea Ripley will defend her Title against Zelina at Backlash. Good for Zelina as she is fine as Rhea’s first challenger and getting a match in Puerto Rico should be a cool moment for Zelina.

-To the video as Raquel and Liv successfully defend their Tag Titles against Sonya and Chelsea. Water gets involved and the champs retain their gold.

-Liv and Raquel are backstage and taking drinks of their bottled water to rub things in a little more to Chelsea. They are still Tag Team Champions! “Watch Us.”

-Jackie and Camp discuss Liv and Raquel and how they are forming a well oiled team.

-GUNTHER and Imperium still to come and also we will hear from Zelina Vega!

-RAW is in Chicago on Monday! Rey vs. Priest!

-To the video as LWO vs. Judgment Day continued as Priest/Balor get a win over Rey/Santos.

-After the match, Priest notes Bad Bunny is returning this Monday and I assume they will announce the tag match we are all expecting.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Bad Bunny and how he will return Monday. Jackie notes Bunny is smart and will likely show up on Monday with backup.

-To the video as GUNTHER continues to roll as he notches another successful IC Title Defense with Xavier Woods being the latest victim.

-GUNTHER and Imperium are backstage with Megan. GUNTHER notes Xavier is very accomplished, but he sees through all that. He arrived nearly a year ago and things have changed. There has been enough of people goofing around and not taking the sport seriously. GUNTHER doesn’t care about The Draft as the journey and mission doesn’t change no matter what show. “Wherever we go, the mat is sacred.”

-Jackie and Camp discuss GUNTHER and his epic IC Title Run. Jackie notes that GUNTHER never strays away from his motivation. She wonders what happens if Imperium gets split and Camp doesn’t think it matters to them as they would take it as a chance to rule over both brands.

-Zelina Vega is up next!

-Jackie and Camp discuss Rhea vs. Zelina at Backlash. Camp notes Zelina will have one of the better home court advantages in Puerto Rico.

-Zelina is backstage with Megan and you can see that she is glowing. She talks about her family there being able to see her wrestle for the first time. Chelsea and Sonya interrupt and note that Zelina is a classic complainer. Zelina calls them both Karens and they make a catering joke. Zelina notes she is a former tag team champion and they are not. Zelina challenges Sonya to a match next week and Sonya accepts.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Rollins vs. Omos also being added to the card, and I guess that’s something. Not sure where that is coming from, but we will see what Seth can do. Theory defends his US Title in a Triple Threat against Reed and Lashley. So, the monsters will kill each other and Theory will escape with the title I assume.

-Jackie brings up the Omos/Seth match and Camp notes he loves a clash of styles. He points out that Omos needs to win the match in 3 minutes or less or it will favor Rollins.

-To the video as Solo and Riddle did battle in a No DQ Match. Solo gets The Samoan Spike and another win. The Usos hit the ring and Riddle eats a 1D through a table. No Sami or KO, so Riddle was screwed.

-Next week on SmackDown, The Usos get their rematch against Owens and Zayn. Also next week is Night One of The WWE Draft.

-Jackie asks for predictions and Camp notes The Bloodline will stay intact, but he thinks The Street Profits may end up on different shows.

