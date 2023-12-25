411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 12.23.23: LA Knight Talks AJ Styles and Randy Orton

-Super late with this one because it’s two days before Christmas and I have two young boys at home. One of which is bouncing off the walls waiting for Christmas. Lots of wrapping by my wife and I today and thankfully, just a few things left that I will get to tomorrow. Because of all the chaos of the Holiday I missed SmackDown last night, but read the various recaps. So, let’s get to it!

-We start with Nick Aldis announcing that at New Year’s Revolution it will be AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble. Sounds great!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They discuss the previously announced Triple Threat Match, and it sure seems like Randy is the expected winner, but I want Styles vs. Reigns.

-To the video as SmackDown had their Christmas themed fight as we had an 8-woman Holiday Havoc tag match. Just fun stuff to play off the upcoming holiday. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre make their return and take out The Kabuki Warriors. Cool! Michin puts Iyo through a table to get the win and it seems she will be getting a Title Shot.

-It is announced that Michin gets her shot at SmackDown New Year’s Revolution!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Michin and notes this is her first Championship opportunity on SmackDown. Michin says it is now her time and bring up that in 2019, Iyo broke her news and got a win. Tonight, she got the win and the next time they meet everything comes full circle.

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens did battle in Round 2 of the US Title Tournament. Hayes looked very good in his two matches, but the run ends here as KO gets the win with The Stunner. He is off to the finals as most expected. KO offers props to Hayes after the match.

-To the video as the other semi-final saw Santos Escobar get the win over Bobby Lashley. Santos had the help of the returning Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo. They took out The Profits and the distraction lets Santos get the win with a handful of tights. It’s great to have ANGEL GARZA on my screen! Bring back Charly Caruso so Angel can flirt with her!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Santos and his new allies. Oh man, Angel better flirt with Kelly, or what are we even doing here? Santos calls his family a bunch of traitors, so he took care of them one by one. Now he has a new family and is not alone anymore. Santos will take away what he gave to Logan Paul as he will become The Emperor Santos Escobar. Sadly, we did not get Angel hitting on Cathy. Maybe next time!

-Megan and Matt preview Owens vs. Santos, which happens in two weeks at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution! I assume SmackDown is a best of show next week just like RAW. If that’s the case, I likely won’t have a recap of RAW Talk or SDLD because a recap of a year in review recap is rather redundant.

-To the video as Dragon Lee and Butch went to battle and judging by the high-lights it appears it was a rather good match. Dragon Lee gets the win to retain his NXT North American Championship. They shake hands after the match.

-To the video as AJ Styles made his in-ring return in our Main Event against Solo Sikoa. No winner as Roman Reigns hits the ring and AJ gets the beats put on him. Here’s Randy Orton for the save, though he really just wants a piece of The Bloodline. Here’s Jimmy to give The Bloodline the numbers, but here’s LA Knight to even things up again. The Bloodline bail, which lets Orton, Knight, and Styles start fighting each other while Roman and The Bloodline just watch.

-Cathy is backstage with LA Knight and he wants to talk to us. He says at Royal Rumble it will be LA Knight challenging Roman Reigns. AJ and Randy will be on the business end of BFT. He is taking the WWE Championship by hook or cook with everyone saying LA KNIGHT…..Yeah! Cathy sends it back and we get one more “yeah” off camera. I am getting annoyed they keep calling Roman’s Championship the WWE Title. It’s part of The Championship, but he has not been WWE Champion for over 3 years. He is actually only coming up on two years as WWE Champion.

-Megan and Camp discuss if anyone will be able to dethrone Roman in 2024. They then hype New Year’s Knockout Week with RAW, SmackDown, and apparently a Preview Special 2024 on Thursday, Jan 4th at 8 PM on Peacock. Apparently, it will be live. I may need to check that out.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!