Smash Wrestling Announces Benefit Event For Chris Bey

Smash Wrestling is holding a charity event to benefit Chris Bey as he recovers from his serious neck injury. As reported, Bey suffered a serious neck injury at the post-Bound For Glory TNA Impact tapings last month and is undergoing surgery rehab. Smash Wrestling has announced a new event, Dashing, which will take place on December 29th in Toronto. 100% of ticket sales will go to benefit Bey’s surgery and recovery. You can get tickets here.

The full announcement (per PWInsider)) reads:

Answer The Bell for Chris Bey!

Tickets For “Dashing” On Sale

TNA Wrestling’s Chris Bey is, hands down, one of the kindest, most well-liked and respected wrestlers we know. We were thrilled to have him make his Smash Wrestling debut at Brace For Impact last Sunday, only for Chris to suffer a serious neck injury a few weeks ago.

Chris is currently undergoing rehabilitation after surgery.

It’s been incredibly touching to see the tremendous support from the pro wrestling community. Now, we want to do our part. Smash Wrestling doesn’t run fundraisers often. When we do, it matters.

“Dashing” is our benefit show to support Chris Bey’s recovery. It will take place on Sun. Dec. 29 at the Toronto Rec Room.

Everyone involved with this event – Smash Wrestling talent, support staff, venue, etc. – have agreed to waive their usual fees.

We’re incredibly blessed to have some of the most passionate and loyal fans. We’re asking everyone to come together and answer the bell for Chris Bey! Buy a ticket, bring a friend, and help us make a difference. Can’t make it? You can purchase one or more tickets and we’ll donate it to someone in need. Make a difference for two people!