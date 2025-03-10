wrestling / News

SNL Alum Leslie Jones Attends AEW Revolution, Poses With Hurt Syndicate Backstage

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Leslie Jones

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones attended last night’s AEW Revolution PPV in Los Angeles. She was shown on camera, particularly during Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet, getting into the match and booing Ricochet. After the show, she took a photo with the Hurt Syndicate backstage.

