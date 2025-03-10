wrestling / News
SNL Alum Leslie Jones Attends AEW Revolution, Poses With Hurt Syndicate Backstage
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones attended last night’s AEW Revolution PPV in Los Angeles. She was shown on camera, particularly during Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet, getting into the match and booing Ricochet. After the show, she took a photo with the Hurt Syndicate backstage.
#AEW World Tag Team Champions Hurt Syndicate with Leslie Jones at #AEWRevolution PPV in Los Angeles!@fightbobby | @Sheltyb803 | @Lesdoggg pic.twitter.com/bfvRMBtfBq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
