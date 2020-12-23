Snooki Says She Wants to Return to the Ring

– Jersey Shore and reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi expressed interest on Twitter on returning to the ring in response to a Twitter user tagging her on a clip of her WrestleMania 27 appearance. You can view her comments below.

She tweeted on the subject, “LOL now that I’ve gained muscle, I wanna see my ass back in the ring.” Previously at WrestleMania 27, she teamed with Trish Stratus and John Morrison at the 2011 event. They defeated the team of Dolph Ziggler and LayCool (Michelle McCool and Layla).

Additionally, the Jersey Shore star was the presenter for Best Ring Gear of the Year for the 2020 Slammy Awards. When another Twitter user noted on how the WWE YouTube video clip for her award presentation had the comments switched off, Polizzi replied, “Lmao I was probably getting death threats.”

Besides appearing at WrestleMania 27, Polizzi also won the 2011 Slammy Award for A-Lister of the year. Polizzi presented The New Day with the Ring Gear of the Year for the 2020 award ceremony. You can view those tweets from Polizzi below.

LOL 😩 now that I’ve gained muscle, i wanna see my ass back in the ring 👀👀 https://t.co/qcErs7m7jc — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 22, 2020

I beg to differ, sir. https://t.co/lVyIQBgPd2 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 23, 2020

Omg i love you! Appreciate you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/EMSYXcOtIt — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 23, 2020

Lmao i was probably getting death threats 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 22, 2020