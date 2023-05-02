wrestling / News
Snoop Dogg Joins Investors In Bid to Buy NHL Team
WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is joining in on a bid to by an NHL team. The Athletic reports that Snoop has joined a group of investors that is headed by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks to big on the Ottawa Senators.
Following the passing of team owner Eugene Melnyk in 2022, the Melnyk Family hired Galatioto Sports Partners to explore a potential sale. The sale price is expected to exceed $1 billion, with the next round of bids due on May 15th.
Snoop confirmed the report on Instagram, posting:
“Amazing what @neko_sparks is trying to do in Ottawa & I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY TO OUR COMMUNITY.”
