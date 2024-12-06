Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline To Address WarGames Loss On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline are confirmed for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that the group will appear on tonight’s show and respond to their loss against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The preview reads:

How will Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline respond to WarGames loss?

Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline were unsuccessful in their quest to eliminate The OG Bloodline inside WarGames at Survivor Series.

Despite the effort from Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and “Big” Bronson Reed, they could not overcome Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn and The Usos.

What’s next for Sikoa and The Bloodline following this loss?

Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!