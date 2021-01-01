wrestling / News
Son of Arn Anderson Training To Become Pro Wrestler
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brock Lunde, the son of Arn Anderson, is training to become a pro wrestler. Lunde is 23 and graduated from Providence High School in Charlotte back in 2015. While at the school, he was ranked as the 24th best graduating linebacker from North Carolina.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Trouble Picking New Winner After Chelsea Green Broke Her Wrist
- Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, Tony Schiavone Share Thoughts on AEW Tribute to Brodie Lee
- Wife of Brodie Lee on Last Night’s AEW Tribute: ‘The Love in That Building Last Night Was Real’
- More Reactions To Last Night’s Tribute to Brodie Lee: Daniel Bryan, Mickie James, Others