wrestling / News

Son of Arn Anderson Training To Become Pro Wrestler

January 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Arn Anderson

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brock Lunde, the son of Arn Anderson, is training to become a pro wrestler. Lunde is 23 and graduated from Providence High School in Charlotte back in 2015. While at the school, he was ranked as the 24th best graduating linebacker from North Carolina.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Arn Anderson, Brock Lunde, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading