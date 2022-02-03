Sonny Kiss Reveals Pitch to Manage the Team Top Flight

– Speaking to Renee Paquette on today’s edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss spoke about an idea on wanting to manage the team Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) and pitching the idea for being the team’s “Flight Attendant” to Tony Khan. Sonny stated the following (via Fightful):

“I had an idea, I was going to pitch it to TK [Tony Khan], I wasn’t really sure yet. I was going to pitch…there is Top Flight, this amazing tag team, Dante and Darius (Martin). Darius, I don’t know when his return is, but when he does come back, I was going to pitch to be the ‘fight attendant.’ I would still wear my gear, but it would be like sexy flight attendant gear. It may sound a little bit cheesy, but it’ll be fun. I think it would be an awesome dynamic with the three of us.”

Sonny Kiss last wrestled for AEW on Dark on January 25, losing a dark match against Aaron Solo.