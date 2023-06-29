Sonya Deville Recalls Asking Vince McMahon For Promo Time, Miz’s Reaction to Promo Making Her Emotional

Sonya Deville recently recalled asking Vince McMahon for promo time to develop her character, and how Miz’s reaction to the promo got her very emotional. Deville was on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad and talked about how, during her storyline with Mandy Rose, she asked McMahon for promo time so she could show what she can do. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription):

On asking Vince McMahon for promo time: “I was in this storyline with Mandy [Rose], my best friend, and it was a heated angle. I called him, I said, ‘Sir can you please give me one opportunity to show you the passion and the intention that I give in the ring can translate to the microphone? One promo, give me one promo segment on the microphone, if I sh*t the bed you can take the mic away forever.'”

On Miz’s reaction to her first promo: “I remember I walked off-stage and Miz was standing backstage and he was like, ‘that’s one of the best promos I ever heard’, and I started crying because coming from him, someone who’s great on the mic and he’s been around for so long, I was like wow. And Vince said something nice to me along the lines of ‘good job, you delivered’ and like that to me was such an accomplishment.”