– As previously reported, Sonya Deville parted ways with WWE earlier this month after WWE opted not to renew her contract. Sonya Deville recently joined her wife on the podcast Daria & Toni Unwrapped, werhe she discussed her recent WWE exit.

According to Deville (aka Daria Berenato), WWE opting not to retain her as a talent was unexpected. He stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I was shocked. You work somewhere for 10 years consecutively, you become like a family, so it was unexpected.”

Deville was relatively positive about her time in WWE. She added, “I had the greatest 10 years of my life. The stories on the road, the traveling, the wrestling, the performing. I lived out dreams that I could have never imagined.”

Deville last competed in the February 3 edition of WWE Main Event, losing to Natalya.