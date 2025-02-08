UPDATE 2: Blair Davenport has joined the names released by WWE tonight. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Davenport was released along with the previously-reported Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain, as well as Sonya Deville’s contract not being renewed.

UPDATED: WWE is not renewing Sonya Deville’s contract and has released the Authors of Pain, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that in addition to the previously-noted Paul Ellering, Deville and the AOP are exiting the company..

Deville was most recently part of the Pure Fusion Collective with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. She will be a free agent when her contract is up in a number of weeks. The AOP were part of the Final Testament.

ORIGINAL: WWE has released Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Ellering, who was part of The Final Testament, was released on Friday.

No other details have been made known about the release at this time. Ellering was associated with the Authors of Pain back during that team’s run in NXT in 2016 and through 2018 but was split from the group when they came to the main roster. He returned to WWE TV along with the AOP as part of The Final Testament at the end of 2023.