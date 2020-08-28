Sonya Deville’s Injunction Against Kidnapping Suspect Extended Until November

According to Wrestling Inc, Sonya Deville’s temporary injunction against Phillip A. Thomas II, who attempted to abduct her on August 17 at her home, has been extended until at least November 12 at 10AM, which is the next court appearance.

Thomas currently remains incarcerated in the Hillsborough County Jail on charges of stalking, burglary, armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

Thomas’ attorney had argued for a $2 million bail, but that was denied over concern for Deville’s safety. The site also notes that Deville filed a motion to have evidence sealed, since the evidence includes items that identify her family members and home address.

It was previously reported that the Hillsborough County Court in Florida denied a motion to release any evidence in the case before the public hearing.