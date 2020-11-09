WWE News: Spanish Announcer Exits Company, Trailer For Brothers of Destruction Special

– Another WWE staff member has exited the company today in Spanish language announcer Jerry Soto. Super Luchas reports that Soto was released from the company on Friday, having been furloughed all the way back in April as part of the staff cuts at that time.

As previously reported, WWE released what is believed to have been between 10 to 15 employees on Friday, mostly behind the scenes staff in Stamford. Longtime ring announcer Tony Chimel was among those let go.

Soto joined WWE in October of 2011 after the company released Hugo Savinovich. He was brought to his auditon by longtime announcing team member Marcelo Rodríguez, who was part of the Repertorio Español Performance Art Theatre in New York City with Soto. Rodríguez and Carlos Cabrera are now doing the shows, taking turns with one announcing Raw and the other doing Smackdown.

