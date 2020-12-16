Special ‘Best Of’ Episode of NJPW Strong Set For Christmas

NJPW will be airing a special episode of NJPW Strong on Christmas Day, celebrating the show’s best of 2020. NJPW announced that the December 25th episode will feature the best matches and moments of the year from the show, with Rocky Romero as a guest during the show’s live chat.

The full announcement reads:

“This December 25, a very special episode of NJPW STRONG will see us celebrate the very best matches and moments of 2020, as chosen by the wrestlers and broadcasters themselves!

This special episode will be a perfect introduction to anybody looking to check out NJPW STRONG on Friday nights. To that end, we’re excited to bring you this special episode FREE, as a Christmas gift to all our fans!

You’ll be able to enjoy Best of STRONG completely free on NJPW World, FITE and on YouTube, where you’ll be able to directly interact with special guests, including Rocky Romero, in the live chat! However you watch, we hope you enjoy the best hour of pure professional wrestling of the week, and we hope you share your picks for the best matches of the year!

In fact, we’ll be asking for your opinions on STRONG match of the year all next week! Submit your picks via Twitter and you could be in line to win one of five limited edition I Love NJPW ver.2 T-shirts! Stay tuned for more information!”