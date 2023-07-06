Speculation On Possible Reason Jerry McDevitt Left WWE-MLW Case

As previously reported, Jerry McDevitt is no longer representing WWE in their legal battle with MLW, as lawyers from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Warton & Garrison LLP are taking over. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that there is ‘more than meets the eye’ regarding WWE switching law firms for the case.

He noted that McDevitt had been ‘slowing down’ over the past couple of years and is nearing retirement. WWE believed the MLW case would “go away” after McDevitt wrote arguments to get it dismissed but that didn’t happen. He noted the law firm WWE is using now is the same that they used for their merger talks with Endeavor.

Meltzer added: “So there’s more than meets the eye. You don’t replace an entire firm unless there’s something going on and obviously, Vince McMahon was not happy with that aspect of the case not going away.“