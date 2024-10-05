wrestling / News
Spoiler On Inaugural WWE Women’s Speed Champion
The first WWE Women’s Speed Champion has been crowned and the spoiler is online. Fightful reports that Candice LeRae defeated IYO SKY during Friday’s Smackdown taping to become the inaugural champion.
WWE Speed matches air Wednesdays at 12 PM ET on X.
candice lerae has finally defeated iyo sky for the first time and is our first ever women’s speed champion!! pic.twitter.com/rcnDUP9C8q
— sammy (@iyosthelimit) October 5, 2024
