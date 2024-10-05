wrestling / News

Spoiler On Inaugural WWE Women’s Speed Champion

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Speed Women's Championship Image Credit: WWE

The first WWE Women’s Speed Champion has been crowned and the spoiler is online. Fightful reports that Candice LeRae defeated IYO SKY during Friday’s Smackdown taping to become the inaugural champion.

WWE Speed matches air Wednesdays at 12 PM ET on X.

