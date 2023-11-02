– PWInsider reports that The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Eric Young and Josh Alexander will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton, aka Domino of Deuce & Domino, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 44 years old. He shared the following post on his Instagram:

“It’s my birthday. Wow! Crazy, right? I can’t believe it. I just want to thank everybody who over the years has taken the time to say they loved what I did and they appreciated it. I hear it on a daily basis and from the bottom of my heart I thank you. I look back and I have very fond memories of being a professional wrestler. As always, I love my family, my friends, my pets, and even my enemies. As I move forward in my new career, I expect to do nothing but the best and I hope you will continue to follow me on this journey. Wikipedia has my age 🤣 #WWE #DeuceandDomino”