Various News: Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Domino Turns 44

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling updated logo 2023

PWInsider reports that The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Eric Young and Josh Alexander will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton, aka Domino of Deuce & Domino, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 44 years old. He shared the following post on his Instagram:

“It’s my birthday. Wow! Crazy, right? I can’t believe it. I just want to thank everybody who over the years has taken the time to say they loved what I did and they appreciated it. I hear it on a daily basis and from the bottom of my heart I thank you. I look back and I have very fond memories of being a professional wrestler. As always, I love my family, my friends, my pets, and even my enemies. As I move forward in my new career, I expect to do nothing but the best and I hope you will continue to follow me on this journey. Wikipedia has my age 🤣 #WWE #DeuceandDomino”

AXS TV, Domino, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

