Spoiler Notes on Opener & Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider has details on the opener and the main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. In the opening match, it will be Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA vs. Alexander Hammerstone in a Triple Threat Match.

The main event for tonight’s show will feature The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Moose & Johnny Dango Curtis. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

AXS TV, TNA Impact, Jeffrey Harris

