Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A couple of new reports have early spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. PWINsider reports that Jade Cargill is not at the WWE Performance Center today and is not scheduled for either episode of the double taping that is set for tonight. NXT is taping two episodes which, as Fightful Select notes, will allow several NXT Performance Center talent to go back home next week to spend time with their families for Thanksgiving.

In addition, Fightful Select notes the following details, some of which are spoilers:

* The tag team title match pitting Chase U against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks was set to kick off tonight’s episode as of this afternoon.

* Carmelo Hayes is set to be in Trick Williams’ corner for his Iron Survivor Qualifying Match against Joe Coffey.

* The Alpha Academy appearance on Supernova Sessions is planned to set up a match with Chad Gable battling Noam Dar for a future NXT Heritage Cup match.

* The tapings will start about an hour before the show airs on USA Network.

* Finally, Indus Sher is at the Performance Center today. There is no word on if they’ll appear on either taping.