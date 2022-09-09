Spoiler On Main Event For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has a spoiler on the main event plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that a No DQ match between Drew McIntyre and Solo Sikoa is currently set to main event tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle when he helped Roman Reigns defeat McIntyre in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match that headlined that PPV. Previously announced for tonight’s show is:

* Fatal 5-Way #1 Contenders Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville

* The Street Profits & Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios

* Braun Strowman returns to Smackdown

* The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa to appear.