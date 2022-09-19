Spoiler On Title Change at MLW Super Series Taping

A new report has a spoiler on a title change that took place at Sunday’s MLW Super Series taping. PWInsider reports that Shun Skywalker of Dragon Gate defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW Middleweight Championship at the Norcross, Georgia taping.

Reed won the title back in January at MLW Blood & Thunder, winning it back from Tajiri to make his second run as champion. Tonight’s win marks Skywalker’s first run with a title in MLW.

Tonight’s taping will be used for episodes of MLW Fusion.