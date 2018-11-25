Spoiler on Return on Tonight’s Starrcade Broadcast

– A WWE star made their return at last night’s Starrcade, which will air as a one-hour special tonight. As noted in our results from the show, Bray Wyatt returned to face Baron Corbin in response to an open challenge from the Raw General Manager. Wyatt defeated Corbin with the Sister Abigail.

Wyatt has been off of WWE television since his tag team with Matt Hardy came to an end amidst Hardy’s hiatus from the ring due to injury. Video of Wyatt’s return is below: