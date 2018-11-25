Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Spoiler on Return on Tonight’s Starrcade Broadcast

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Starrcade

– A WWE star made their return at last night’s Starrcade, which will air as a one-hour special tonight. As noted in our results from the show, Bray Wyatt returned to face Baron Corbin in response to an open challenge from the Raw General Manager. Wyatt defeated Corbin with the Sister Abigail.

Wyatt has been off of WWE television since his tag team with Matt Hardy came to an end amidst Hardy’s hiatus from the ring due to injury. Video of Wyatt’s return is below:

article topics :

Spoiler, Starrcade, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading