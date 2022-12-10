wrestling / News
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles.
The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is not signed to the company, is at the taping as is Kilynn King.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation