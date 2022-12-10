wrestling / News

Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles.

The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is not signed to the company, is at the taping as is Kilynn King.

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

