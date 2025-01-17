Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped this week’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results from the show, which airs Saturday on TNT and Max, below (per PWInsider:

* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page def. Christopher Daniels

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm, who said it was time for her and Mariah May to finally meet face to face.

* Roderick Strong, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly def. The Infantry & Lee Moriarty

* Brian Cage & Lance Archer defeated Top Flight. Action Andretti & Lio Rush attacked Top Flight after the match.

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens had a back and forth promo segment and Caster said that the issue is that Bowens won’t admit he’s the best wrestler alive. Bowens said he’s tried for five years to protect Caster from the guys in the back, the media and more but for the last five years Caster has made him a liar. He called Caster a cocky piece of s**t and said that he’s lost the team spirit.

They continued to go back and forth and Bully Gunn came out and asked if they’d lost their minds. Caster said Gunn doesn’t care about them and just attached himself to the team so people could chant for him, and no one wants to see him; they want to see the Best Wrestler Alive. He told Bowens to choose between them and Bowens chose Billy. Caster said the Acclaimed was done and he’d prove Bowens and Gunn that they both suck.

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Dustin Rhodes def. Adam Priest

* Julia Hart def. Harley Cameron

* Cope, Powerhouse Hobbs, The Outrunners & FTR def. The Death Riders and Learning Tree. Hobbs was attacked backstage before the match and Death Riders tried to kidnap Cope, but FTR made the save. The Outrunners ended up fighting Bryan Keith and Chris Jericho and Hobbs’ music hit, leading to him coming out and getting the hot tag. He got the pin on Keith.