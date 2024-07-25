Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped the Royal Rampage after this week’s episode of Dynamite for Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* The first competitors were Orange Cassidy. Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Komander. Brian Cage, Tomohiro Ishii, The Butcher, Roderick String, Matt Menard, Brandon Cutler, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Jarrett, Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Kip Sabian, Mike Bennett, Darby Allin, and Lio Rush also competed.

Hangman Page hit the ring toward the end and attacked Jeff Jarrett, which led to his elimination. Allin was the last competitor in ring one and Castagnoli was the last competitor in ring two. Allin ultimately won.