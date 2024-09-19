Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of Rampage, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Mark Briscoe def. Bryan Keith

* Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher

* Hikaru Shida def. Harley Cameron. Cameron and Saraya attacked Shida post-match, and Jamie Hayter made the save before challenging Saraya to a match at Grand Slam.

* The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong def. Marcus Mathers & Joe Keys

* Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian, Rocky Romero, and Lio Rush