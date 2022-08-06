wrestling / News
Spoilers For AEW Battle of the Belts III
August 5, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Battle of the Belts III was taped before tonight’s episode of Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, below per PWInsider:
* Ryan Nemeth appears and insults Michigan football fans until Tony Khan comes out and tells him to leave.
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Wardlow def. Jay Lethal
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (w/Toni Storm) def. Jaime Hayter
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Konosuke Takeshita
