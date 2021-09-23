Spoilers For Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

AEW taped matches for this week’s Grand Slam episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs (with Hook) via pinfall. Punk was wearing trunks again tonight after wearing pants in his debut match against Darby Allin. Lots of “Hook” chants. Punk won with GTS and bowed to the crowd once he got up to the stage.

* Adam Cole and the Young Bucks defeated Christian Cage and Jurassic Express via pinfall. Ending sequence saw Luchasaurus get hit with panama sunrise, BTE trigger, and the last shot.

* Men of The Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) defeated Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager). Post-match, American Top Team beat up Jericho and Hager. Tony Khan came out to the stage and gets roughed up a little bit by ATT.

* AEW TNT Champion Miro attacks Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol during their cue card segment. Miro throws Fuego off the stage. Miro applies Game Over on Guevara. He tears a card in half that says “the next TNT champ.”

* Lucha Brothers, Santana, and Ortiz defeated Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade.

* Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay. Ford received some help from The Bunny to win the match. Tay Conti runs out post-match to help make the save. Ford and Bunny take control with H.F.O. blocking the ring. Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, and The Dark Order (all of them) out to help. They chase off the heels and Dark Order stands in the ring. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson abandon the group without giving handshakes. Uno teases going down the heel tunnel, but goes down the other one with Grayson. Big hug in the ring, without Colt Cabana, who is on the stage and looks to be upset about what’s going on with the group.

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Lights Out Match. Huge “Eddie” chants and Suzuki’s theme was super hot with the live crowd. Multiple weapons (trash can lid, kendo sticks, belt) are used in the match. Kingston gets put through a table. Moxley gets handcuffed, hit with trash can lid and kendo sticks. Homicide shows up and helps out Kingston and Moxley during the match! He ends up cutting the handcuffs to free Moxley. Kingston puts a trash can over Archer’s head and whacks it with a kendo stick over 20 times and gets the pinfall victory for himself and Moxley.

