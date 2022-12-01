Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl.

* Athena defeated Dani Mo

* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party

* Darby Allin beat Cole Karter