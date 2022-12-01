wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl.
* Athena defeated Dani Mo
* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party
* Darby Allin beat Cole Karter
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda on Shawn Michaels’ Infamous Overselling at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Wrestling Agent Barry Bloom on Negotiating Scott Hall’s Landmark WCW Contract
- Mick Foley Reveals Why He Stopped Staying With Fans, Couch Surfing As WWE Champion
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)