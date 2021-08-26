Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage before tonight’s Dynamite. You can see the results below per Wrestling Inc:

Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo was presented an AEW Championship belt before the Rampage tapings started. Giannis then sat in the front row.

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Jurassic Express. This was said to be outstanding. After the match The Young Bucks came down and beat up the Lucha Brothers. Jurassic Express then made the save.

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Miro. The segment ended with Miro thrashing Fuego Del Sol until Eddie Kingston made the save.

* The Bunny defeated Tay Conti after a Penelope Ford distraction.

Giannis left before the main event.

* Christian Cage & Frankie Kazarian defeated Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler. This was mostly a comedy match. Omega left before the match was over. Cage pinned Cutler to win the match for his team.