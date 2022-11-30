wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Oro Mensah def. Myles Borne
* Stacks def. Tavion Heights
* Thea Hail def. Sol Ruca
More Trending Stories
- Glenn Jacobs Implicated In Legal Suit About Knox County Resource Misuses
- Triple H Completes Quill Gargano’s WWE Debut With Special Photo
- Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)