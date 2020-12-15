wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event Tapings
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped a match and segment before Monday night’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc
* The show opens with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth being interviewed in the ring by Sarah Schreiber. Drew Gulak interrupts and brings out a contract signing for a future match with Truth’s title on the line. They both sign and do some comedy.
* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans defeated Nikki Cross. Peyton Royce was at ringside with Evans and was not happy with Cross getting the win after Cross also beat her two weeks ago.
