Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

This week’s WWE Smackdown airs on from London on tape delay in the US, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the full results from the show below courtesy of Fightful and follow along with live coverage here at 411 starting at 7:30 PM ET:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Pretty Deadly

* Adam Pearce booked a non-title match between Ridge Holland and Austin Theory.

* Austin Theory def. Ridge Holland. Theory attacked Holland post-match until Sheamus made the save.

* A video package aired highlighting the Bloodline Civil War.

* A Karron Kross vignette aired that challenged AJ Styles to a match.

* Match For Bayley’s Money in the Bank Spot: Bayley def. Shotzi. Shotzi confronted IYO SKY and Bayley backstage after, and they beat Shotzi up and cut her hair.

* Logan Paul was the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. LA Knight interrupted, leading to the men’s Money in the Bank competitors coming down for a big brawl.

* Butch def. Santos Escobar & LA Knight

* AJ Styles accepted Kross’ challenge for a match, which will take place on next week’s show.

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka and Charlotte Flair fought to a no-contest when Bianca Belair, who was sitting ringside, got involved. Belair took out both Asuka and Flair afterward.

* Roman Reigns came down to the ring and said he’d let The Usos rejoin the Bloodline if they acknowledged him. The Usos came out and said that it’s time for consequences at Money in the Bank, questioning what will happen if Reigns loses. They said that Solo Sikoa is the next tribal chief, and things turned into a brawl with security coming out to break it up.