Spoilers From AEW Rampage Taping
February 25, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after last night’s Collion for AEW Rampage and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Claudio Castagnoli def. Rugido of CMLL
* Lance Archer & The Righteous won a six man tag team match against unnamed opponents
* Riho def. Trish Adora
* CMLL’s Magnus def. Matt Sydal.
