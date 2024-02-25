Spoilers From AEW Rampage Taping

AEW taped matches after last night’s Collion for AEW Rampage and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Claudio Castagnoli def. Rugido of CMLL

* Lance Archer & The Righteous won a six man tag team match against unnamed opponents

* Riho def. Trish Adora

* CMLL’s Magnus def. Matt Sydal.