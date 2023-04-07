Spoilers From MLW War Chamber 2023 Taping

MLW War Chamber 2023 took place on Thursday night, and the spoilers from the taping are online. You can check out the results from the show, which was taped for upcoming episodes of MLW TV, per PWInsider:

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: AKIRA def. Lio Rush & Lince Dorado

* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: The Samoan Swat Team def. The FBI & The Mane Event

* Ken Broadway def. TJ Crawford

* Opera Cup 2023: Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Calvin Tankman

* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Delmi Exo def. Taya Valkyrie

* Sam Adonis def. WIllie Mack

* Sam Leterna interviewed Mance Warner, who was confronted and attacked by Sam Adonis and Johnny Fusion.

* Billie Starkz def. B3CCA

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu def. John Hennigan

* Mandy Leon def. Clara Carreras

* Alex Kane def. Shigehiro Irie

* Tony Deppen def. Tracy Williams

* Microman def. Beastman

* War Chamber Match: The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, Delirious, & Dr. Cornwallus) def. Alexander Hammerstone & The Second Gear Crew