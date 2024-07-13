Spoilers From MLW Never Say Never Taping

MLW taped matches for their Never Say Never event at Friday’s Blood & Thunder show, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, which will air on YouTube and beIN Sports at an as-yet-unannounced date, per PWInsider:

* Gigi Rey def. Gianna Gage

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Bad Dude Tito def. Danny Jones

* Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Jake Crist. Crist attacked after the match during a post-match promo between Gosselin and Bobby Fish but got beat down by both of them.

* AJ Francis def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. by DQ after Smith refused to release a sleeper when Francis got to the ropes.

* Delmi Exo def. Renee Michelle

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Alex Kane def. Mr. Thomas

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Mistico def. Magnus

* Ikuro Kwon, Minoru Suzuki, and Mads Krugger def. Akira, Matt Riddle, and Satoshi Kojima